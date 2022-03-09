Coun. Meehan resigns from library board for 'slip of the tongue' to BIA

The Ottawa Public Library Board announced Tuesday night that Coun. Carol Anne Meehan has resigned as trustee. (Giacomo Panico/CBC - image credit)

Coun. Carol Anne Meehan has resigned from the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) Board, saying she mistakenly disclosed information from a closed-door board meeting to the Barrhaven Business Improvement Area (BIA).

"The information was given to [the board] in camera. But sometimes people make mistakes, and I was just updating the BIA on some projects that were coming ... It was just a slip of the tongue," Meehan told CBC News by phone Wednesday morning.

"I never reveal what happens in in-camera meetings and it was a mistake. And I don't like making mistakes, so I decided to do the honourable thing and offer my resignation."

Library board chair Coun. Matthew Luloff announced Meehan's resignation at the start of the board's virtual meeting Tuesday evening.

"Before we begin I just want to confirm that we have received and accepted the resignation of trustee and councillor Meehan, and I want to thank her personally and on behalf of the board for her service to the OPL over the last three years," Luloff said.

In a statement to CBC News, Luloff said it's not necessary to fill Meehan's spot because quorum is five members. He's recommending the board leave the seat unfilled for the remaining seven months of this term.

Luloff also said he didn't ask for Meehan to resign.

This is the second city board Meehan has recently quit. Last month, she and other members resigned from the Ottawa Police Services Board during a heated meeting after then-chair Coun. Diane Deans was voted out.