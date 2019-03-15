Coulthard to race Mercedes 300 SL at Goodwood Members' Meeting

Coulthard to race Mercedes at Goodwood

Ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard will drive the IWC Racing Team's Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing at the Goodwood Members' Meeting next month.

Coulthard, winner of 13 grands prix, will contest the Tony Gaze Trophy on April 6/7 after making his Members' Meeting debut last year in the mid-1950s Mercedes.

After qualifying 15th for Salvadori Cup, the Scot battled the freezing conditions that hit the event and worked up the order to finish ninth in the 20-minute race.

Despite Coulthard's ability, the Mercedes will be rather outclassed against late 1950s sports-racing cars on the grid for the Tony Gaze Trophy.

The Tony Gaze Trophy will mark a hat-trick of appearances for Coulthard in the Gullwing, as he drove demonstration laps in the car at the 75th Members' Meeting in 2017.

Coulthard says that the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing has a special place in his affections.

"It's my favourite car of all time. I missed out on buying one in 1995," he said.

