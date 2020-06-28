Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Coulthard was one of just two DNFs from all three races, his Penske Ford rolling to a stop on the last of 32 laps this afternoon.

.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Explaining the failure, Coulthard said it was as simple as the lights going out down the front straight.

.

“I asked my guys ‘do I drive it back or stop?’ They said ‘points are points, try and drive it back’ but unfortunately we stopped at the hairpin just after Corporate Hill.

"I got a lift back with Nick, so I got a lift back with a race winner. It was a reasonable ride."

Coulthard endured a difficult weekend to resume the 2020 season, with a 10th and a 15th from Races 1 and 2 and then another mid-pack finish on the cards before the Race 3 failure.

and extended his championship lead to 49 points.

Coulthard feels that his lack of pace was a result of not rolling the car out in the set-up window.

“It was pretty hectic really, to go from one session to the next [with] short breaks in between,” he said.

“You relied a lot on rolling the car out close and in the window which, unfortunately for us, we didn’t quite get on top of it."