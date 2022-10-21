Coulson has ‘unfinished business’

·3 min read

Neebing, Ont. — Curtis Coulson is well-rested going into his next term as the Municipality of Neebing (Pardee Township) incumbent councillor.

The retired factory worker, who will be entering his fourth term as the Pardee representative, recently arrived home from a month-long vacation that included an Alaskan cruise.

Coulson, as well as incumbent councillors Brian Kurikka (Scoble) and Gary Gardner (Pearson), ran unopposed and had their positions acclaimed.

The Neebing roads committee member said he decided to give council another shot because there’s a few more things he’d like to see be accomplished.

“Well, I just figured that there’s some unfinished business and I’d like to see some projects through,” Coulson said. “We have a couple of projects in the works for our recreation for hard-surfacing our hockey rinks. Possibly a covered rink at the Blake Hall. That will all depend on government money, of course, like a lot of other projects in the works, but I’d like to see those finished.”

The maintenance of roads is paramount to any municipality, but especially in rural communities. Roads were a hot-button issue earlier this month at Neebing’s all-candidates night with hopefuls waging war between chip sealing the arteries versus laying down gravel.

Being on the roads committee, Coulson saw first-hand what was done and how they should approach it.

“Of course, improvement of the roads,” Coulson said. “We have not done any more chip sealing. We tried to concentrate more on getting the main roads gravelled properly and getting them ready for possible chip seal down the road, but right now we’re just concentrating on gravel.”

The amount of Neebing candidates running for council this time around compared to the 2018 election is a bit eye-popping for Coulson, but he’s sure in the end, they’ll have a workable group.

“Actually, (the number of candidates) is a little surprising because the last two terms there was very little interest,” Coulson said.

“We were all acclaimed (in the 2018 election) except for when (current mayor Erwin Butikofer) got elected (over candidate Dick Facca) and the rest of us were all acclaimed. We had a couple of new councillors in, but nobody ran against them.

“I’m glad to see more interest in it. Sometimes it’s hard to get people to step into municipal politics because sometimes it’s a thankless job and sometimes it can be a very rewarding job.

“I don’t know how many new councillors we’re going to have, if any. I know we’re going to have either a new mayor (current Blake Township councillor Mark Thibert) or a reinstated mayor (former Neebing mayor Ziggy Polkowski).

“There’s a lot of expertise on our council (right now) and I think we’ll do fine with any new ones coming in. There’s going to be a long learning curve (for new councillors). Everybody keeps learning. I will never learn everything that needs to go on.”

Where there are council races in Neebing, Jill Cadieux faces off against incumbent Gordon Cuthbertson for Neebing’s at-large councillor seat, while Neebing’s Blake Township council seat race sees Katherine Hill, Gary Shchepanik and Ron Woit competing for the council position being vacated by Thibert.

In Crooks Township, incumbent councillor Brian Wright is being opposed by Obie Egbuchulam.

The Neebing mayoral contest features Thibert butting heads with Polkowski to replace the outgoing Butikofer.

Municipal elections will take place on Oct. 24.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

