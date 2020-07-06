Couldn't Say "I do?" Canadian Wineries Invite Couples to Exchange Vows in the Vineyard

All-inclusive "minimony" packages on August 1 will see couples safely wed amid stunning backdrops and toast with local wines

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - With the traditional big wedding stepping aside due to COVID-19, many Canadian couples who planned to wed this summer have made the difficult choice of pivoting with an intimate backyard nuptial, a last-minute elopement or to postpone outright. Those who want to show that love can indeed conquer all are turning to pop-up wedding chapels and "minimonies", celebrating their day in style with a few local loved ones at a safe distance, while other guests join virtually.

Kevin Trowbridge Photography - See Ya Later Ranch (CNW Group/Arterra Wines Canada, Inc.)

To help couples realize the wedding of their dreams, select wineries like Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Winery, Inniskillin Niagara Estate Winery and Sandbanks Winery in Ontario and See Ya Later Ranch, Sumac Ridge and Nk'Mip Cellars in British Columbia have developed special, all-inclusive wedding packages for one day only – Saturday, August 1.

"While traditional wedding plans may have been stifled, we're here to help couples achieve their dreams in a safe, uncomplicated way that is still breathtaking and unforgettable," says Andrea Hunt, EVP marketing at Arterra Wines Canada. "These simple yet elegant options at the estates offer a wonderful and memorable backdrop for nuptials, helping brides and grooms tie the knot despite these exceptional times."

The all-inclusive wedding packages are intentionally different than a typical wedding, featuring a two-hour window for up to 20 guests. All packages include an officiant, a photographer, wedding confections, charcuterie platter, set up and, of course, VQA wine. Pricing is simplified at $1,999 per couple. Spaces are limited.

Visit GreatEstatesNiagara.com or GreatEstatesOkanagan.com for more information or contact the wineries directly to reserve.

About Arterra Wines Canada

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. is the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines. With roots dating back to the original Niagara Falls Wine Company in 1874, Arterra's family of wines has grown to include over 100 wine brands, including seven of the top 20 brands in Canada: Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Sawmill Creek, Wallaroo Trail, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Ruffino and Kim Crawford. In the last five years, the company's portfolio has received over 1,500 accolades and awards in national and international wine competitions. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Arterra operates eight wineries across the country, with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards in Canada's wine regions. Arterra also owns the Wine Rack stores in Ontario and sells wine kits for winemaking through its RJS Craft Winemaking brand. It employs approximately 2,000 full-time and part-time staff across the country.

For more information about Arterra Wines Canada, Inc., visit www.arterracanada.com.

