'Couldn't Have Asked for Happier Start': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's Tokyo Win

Mirabai Chanu opened India's account at the Tokyo Olympics as she won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday, 24 July. She became the first Indian weightlifter since Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal in the sport.

Post the victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the Indian weightlifter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who congratulated the Indian athlete.

'Remember the Name!'

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021

#SaikhomMirabaiChanu. Remember the name! What a result! Very proud of you @mirabai_chanu. You do India proud #OlympicSilver — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 24, 2021

Those Olympic Rings on her ears



That infectious smile every time she was done lifting



Her whole unperturbed aura



The image of Mirabai Chanu will remain etched in memory for a very very long time — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 24, 2021

Wow, wow, wow, wow #MirabaiChanu!

What a super performance.

Medal confirmed.

Bollywood biopic confirmed? — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) July 24, 2021

Many many Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such An inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time to come and will inspire generations. Well done — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021

The smile in her eyes is so pure that you can see it despite the mask. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) July 24, 2021

That technique

That confidence

That shy smile at the end of every lift

and that should-be-iconic hair scrunchie



Oh, there's so much to love about #MirabaiChanu!

Olympic silver medalist! Let that sink in. #Olympics | #Tokyo2020 | #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/lEZRNQnk6W — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) July 24, 2021

This photo has my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/63TXws8l6p — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) July 24, 2021

First time saw the sport and was turned into a fan by Mirabai Chanu. #Olympics2020 first medal for #TeamIndia .#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6weZ8Zq9Ub — RaulTee (@rahul07uc) July 24, 2021

In the past, we used to wait for days for that 1 medal at the Olympics.



Things are getting better. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu will be the only medallist for India on Day 1 as Saurabh Chaudhary finished seventh in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final.

