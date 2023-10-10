I couldn’t write about a trans character now, says Booker-nominated author

Tremain says some of her bestselling novels would be unlikely to make it into print today - Andrew Crowley

A Booker-nominated writer who included a trans child in one of her novels has said she would not be able to do so today as authors are being “boxed in” by their experiences.

Rose Tremain, author of Restoration, said some of her bestselling novels would be unlikely to make it into print today.

She wrote about the experiences of a trans child in Sacred Country, published in 1992, researching the subject by speaking to people with gender dysphoria. In 2008, she wrote The Road Home, in which the protagonist is an eastern European widower who comes to the UK in search of work.

“I think I definitely wouldn’t be able to do them now,” Tremain said.

“I wrote about a little girl called Mary who believes she’s a boy. I was very interested in the subject because I felt at the time it was one of the last unexplained things.

“I loved writing that book and it makes me feel slightly sad to think that if I were to embark on a subject like that now, people would say, ‘Oh, no, it’s inauthentic’ because I haven’t experienced it.

In 1992 Tremain wrote about the experiences of a trans child in Sacred Country, researching the subject by speaking to people with gender dysphoria

“We are in this curtailment moment where we are boxed in,” she told an audience at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

“The Road Home is about an immigrant from Eastern Europe. Again, I did a lot of research and I think it’s as authentic a journey as I could possibly have made it, but I think it isn’t something that I could write now.

“So we are a bit boxed in, particularly writers like me who have always gone into somebody else’s consciousness.

“My career has been long, and I think that’s what has made it long. If you endlessly write about yourself, you run out of material aged about 45, and I’ve never run out of material. But now maybe I have to rethink that.”

Tremain, 80, said she felt on safer ground with her memoir, published in 2018, because “people can’t complain about me writing about my own life”.

Her latest novel, Absolutely and Forever, draws on her memories of her teenage years in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Story continues

The author was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Restoration in 1988 and longlisted in 2000 for Trespass. The former was turned into an Oscar-winning film starring Robert Downey Jr.

Sacred Country won the James Tait Black Memorial Prize and Tremain said people had urged her not to write it, but only because trans issues were little heard of in the 1990s.

“I remember at the time people saying, ‘This is such a marginal subject. Why are you writing about this?’” she recalled.

“They said it was on the periphery of society. And now, of course, it’s absolutely forefront and affecting the way we think and behave.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.