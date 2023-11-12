Could Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan be Bulls’ biggest problems?

Through the early stages of the NBA season, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA. Ugly losses have led to supposed players-only meetings, and while they may find solace in the fact that they’re sticking in close games with teams like the Phoenix Suns, the direction of the team is still trending downward.

Despite that, Alex Caruso has been one of the best stories in the league. Andre Drummond is putting up solid numbers, and since his move to the bench, Patrick Williams has improved, too. In fact, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic have some of the worst +/- numbers on the team.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not LaVine and DeRozan are the biggest problems in Chicago.

Should the Bulls shake things up at the deadline and move one of (or both) LaVine and DeRozan?

