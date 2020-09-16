Could The Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Wynn Resorts is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$8.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Wynn Resorts.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wynn Resorts?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Wynn Resorts. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Wynn Resorts' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Wynn Resorts is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.8% of shares outstanding. With 8.9% and 7.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Elaine Wynn and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

