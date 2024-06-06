Could the Utah Jazz be a trade partner for veteran Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine? By now, it is the NBA’s worst-kept secret that the Chicago Bulls are trying their hardest to find a new home for the UCLA alum. And while things have mostly stood still on that front since the start of the 2024 NBA offseason, there has been some traction of late, reportedly.

With word circulating out there that the Bulls have lowered their asking price to acquire LaVine’s considerable contract, we have seen some interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, but what about the Jazz?

To take a closer look at such a possibility and what sort of a return any deal with Utah and their general manager Danny Ainge might entail, the hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, focused on the possibility on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say!

