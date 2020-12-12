Could Donald Trump's appearance at Army-Navy be his final sporting event as president?

Pete Thamel
·4 min read

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has used college football as a forum to rally his base. He’s appeared at multiple national championship games and went to last year’s marquee regular season event when LSU played at Alabama. On Saturday, he appeared at his third consecutive game between Army and Navy.

Amid a politically divided country, Trump has remained undefeated in college football stadiums for waves of warm cheers and overwhelming receptions.

With the final days of his presidency dwindling and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results colliding with legal resistance equivalent to the 1985 Bears defense, Trump returned to college football for one final rousing applause on Saturday afternoon.

The public appearance in West Point for Army-Navy marked just his second trip outside of Washington D.C. since the election, not counting trips to Camp David or rounds of golf. (This is according to former CBS News reporter Mark Knoller, a longtime chronicler of presidential movement.)

Trump walked out onto the field prior to the game and pumped his fist to the rousing cheers from both the cadets and midshipmen in the stands. He also stood at midfield for the coin flip and wished good luck to the captains of both sides. He was scheduled to watch the first half with the Army cadets in the stands and the second half with the Navy midshipmen. He was also expected to take a break to do an interview on Fox News.

US President Donald Trump looks on after tossing the coin during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump looks on after tossing the coin during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The game took place at West Point, the first time since 1943 that Michie Stadium, Army’s historic bandbox, hosted the Navy game.

“Everything he’s done in athletics and touched in sports has been with a nod to his cultural and demographic base,” said Mark Braden, a Tennessee-based Republican strategist with deep experience across the South. “His embrace of college football especially, has been understanding the ties that bind in the South and the Midwest.”

With about six weeks remaining in his presidency, the possibility looms that this could be President Trump’s last in-office appearance at a major sport event. It’s arguable over his presidency that he’s resonated most in college football. (This marks his fourth overall trip to Army-Navy, as he attended the game in 2016 as the president-elect.)

The sporting piece of Trump’s presidency has included antagonizing the NFL, ostracizing the stars of the NBA and getting booed at the World Series. He villainized former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, sparred with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team and reportedly played more than 300 rounds of golf. Some athletes have proudly declared they won’t participate in the traditional trips to the White House, and those that did go were treated with curious food choices.

In college football, Trump has arguably been more consistently adored than any of his other sporting efforts. He even inserted himself into the effort to revive the Big Ten’s season, although his efforts appear to have been more theatric and self-congratulatory than ultimately effective. (No Big Ten officials publicly credited his role, certainly not to the degree that Trump credited himself.)

“He’s just a polarizing figure,” said James Carville, the longtime Democratic political operative and commentator. “You get a stadium full of fans in the South, he’ll do better. I guess college football was probably the most welcoming sport he had.”

The only other major events that would appear to appeal to Trump’s sporting sensibilities are the SEC championship next week and the College Football Playoff, as he’s attended two CFP title games during his presidency. But there’s been no indications from the White House that he’d appear at either of those events.

Once again on Saturday, Trump clearly relished the cheers from college football. As he clapped his hands and nodded his head confidently to the warm reaction today at Michie Stadium, it could be the final sporting snapshot of the Trump presidency.

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte

    Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.The Canadian Press

  • Leafs forward Nick Robertson absent from U.S. world junior team

    USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

  • Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses on court, taken to hospital

    Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a hospital in Tallahassee.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jamal Adams says he has 'no hate' toward Adam Gase, Jets prior to revenge game

    Don't expect any bad blood between Jamal Adams and his former team Sunday.

  • UFC 256 betting preview: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

    Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.

  • Tom Brady has no interest in playing for a cold weather team after 20 years in New England

    Tom Brady is over spending winters in New England.

  • Brady vs. Belichick: Patriots coach deserves props | More Football

    Despite coming back to Earth in Week 14, the Patriots have no business being as competitive as they are given the talent on their roster. The Bucs meanwhile are loaded with talent, yet are barely clinging to a playoff spot.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • Reports: Arizona expected to fire head coach Kevin Sumlin

    Arizona had just a 9-20 overall record under Kevin Sumlin.

  • Chelsea's 17-game unbeaten run ends with 1-0 loss at Everton

    LIVERPOOL, England — Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended in a 1-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 22nd minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a rare mistake by bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin.Chelsea could have gone top — for a day at least — with a win but lacked creativity without injured wingers Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and struggled to create many clear-cut chances. The visitors did hit the goal frame on three occasions, though.Reece James struck a low, deflected shot against the base of the post from a cleared corner, while Mason Mount hit the top of the crossbar from long range — after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only partially cleared the ball — and then the post with a late free kick.Chelsea’s only previous defeat in any competition this season came on Sept. 20, a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool when reduced to 10 men for more than half of the match.This was only Everton’s second win in its last eight league matches, with the team having started the season in superb fashion with four straight victories.Energized by having fans inside Goodison Park for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak — 2,000 supporters were in the stadium — Everton defended much more solidly then in recent weeks and was a regular threat despite missing playmaker James Rodriguez and attacking left back Lucas Digne through injury.And the hosts looked like getting the chance to add to their lead when Calvert-Lewin tumbled under a challenge from Ben Chilwell in the 63rd. A penalty was awarded but the VAR spotted Calvert-Lewin was offside before he was fouled.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Country star Charley Pride — part owner of the Rangers and Negro American League player — dead at 86

    Charley Pride played for the Memphis Red Sox and Birmingham Black Barons before becoming a country legend.

  • CB Austin, TE Wesco activated from IR as Jets make 9 moves

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Cornerback Bless Austin and tight end Trevon Wesco were activated from the injured reserve list Saturday as the winless New York Jets made nine roster moves ahead of their game at Seattle on Sunday.Right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were placed on IR after not practicing all week and being previously ruled out for the game.Wide receiver Lawrence Cager and safety Saquan Hampton were signed from the practice squad, and linebacker Noah Dawkins and wide receiver Jaleel Scott were elevated from the practice squad to complete the Jets' flurry of moves.Austin, who missed three games with a neck injury, is expected to slide back into his starting spot opposite Bryce Hall.Wesco was sidelined for four games while dealing with an injured ankle.Van Roten has a toe injury, leaving New York without its starting guards. Left guard Alex Lewis is on the non-football injury list because of a personal issue.Davis (foot) and Jackson (hamstring) were both injured against Las Vegas last Sunday. That left the Jets thin at the secondary spot, creating an opportunity for Hampton. The former Rutgers standout played in five games last season for New Orleans.Cager, who had two catches for 35 yards in two games earlier this season, will help offset the absence of Denzel Mims. The rookie wide receiver is out while dealing with a family issue.Scott, who spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, is likely insurance for Jamison Crowder. The Jets' leading receiver is questionable for the game with a calf injury that kept him out of practice Friday.Dawkins made his Jets debut against the Raiders and played on special teams.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five college football game

    Fuller is the first woman to score a point in a top-level college football game in five years.

  • Ball State beats Western Michigan after forward lateral nullifies crazy last-second bench-clearing TD

    Ball State's bench came onto the field way too early to celebrate. But the premature celebrations ultimately didn't matter.

  • No fans, no goals: United, City draw Manchester derby 0-0

    MANCHESTER, England — Being shut out of the Manchester derby might not have seemed so bad for fans after all.United and City drew 0-0 in a drab Premier League encounter that saw the rivals manage only two shots each on target between them on Saturday.How different from 279 days earlier when a United victory produced raucous celebrations from the victorious side on what turned out to be the last weekend with full stadiums allowed.The easing of England's coronavirus restrictions has yet to reach Manchester, with Old Trafford among the 10 Premier League clubs not even allowed 2,000 fans unlike the other 10 stadiums.The lack of passion and atmosphere was striking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.“The quicker we get the fans back in, the better the football will be,” the United manager said.So the 183rd Manchester derby was the first one in an empty stadium. It was only the second time in 10 years that the rivals have played out a scoreless draw, reflecting their struggle to make an impression in the league this season.“No fans is a different atmosphere,” City defender John Stones said. “The derby is a massive occasion for us as players and more for the city and fans. It’s frustrating not to be able to have anyone in the stadium at this time."United is seventh, four points behind leader Tottenham, and City is a point behind in eighth.It's unsurprising United was so ineffective in front of goal, given Solskjaer's side has scored only three times in its six league games at Old Trafford — with two coming from penalties.United thought it had won a penalty at the start of the second half but Marcus Rashford was then spotted by the VAR to have been offside before being fouled by Kyle Walker.Having been eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, United did at least avoid another damaging defeat.“We made it difficult for them at times — they could not get their rhythm going and we defended well," United defender Luke Shaw said. “One point is better than none and we showed a bit more about us, but we know we need to improve to fight at the top.”But for City, the ambitions are about much more than just scrapping to get back into the top four as Pep Guardiola's side tries to regain the trophy from Liverpool.It was a sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions for City, but it wasn't an ambitious lineup, with two holding midfielders in Rodri and Fernandinho. But City was without injured striker Sergio Augero.“We are a bit frustrated we haven’t come away with much but we fought so well,” Stones said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Hyped UConn freshman Paige Bueckers turns in fantastic performance in her debut

    Paige Bueckers dropped 17 points in her college debut with UConn.

  • Excluded fans cheer as Union Berlin holds Bayern 1-1

    BERLIN — They weren’t allowed inside the stadium but Union Berlin fans let their team know they were there outside as Union held Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 1-1 on Saturday.Union supporters gave the team bus a fiery welcome with a pyrotechnic display before police arrived, and fans set off fireworks during and after the game.“It did us good to feel this support,” Union coach Urs Fischer said about the fans’ reception when the team arrived for the game.Grischa Prömel gave Union a fourth-minute lead before Robert Lewandowski equalized in the 67th to keep Bayern top of the league on goal difference from Leipzig.Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to go first Sunday with a win over Hoffenheim.Union fans were excluded from Bayern’s visit last season, too. The teams’ first meeting at Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Stadium at the Old Forester’s House) was called off when the coronavirus pandemic broke in March, then played in an empty stadium when the league resumed two months later.Union, which was promoted last season, is yet to play Bayern with supporters present. No fans are allowed to attend any Bundesliga games as Germany grapples with a second wave of the virus.But hundreds turned up anyway to welcome their team for its biggest league game of the season.“We’re trying to let the team know from outside (the stadium) that we’re still supporting them and giving them a bit of courage for the difficult game against Bayern,” Union fan Dirk Donath told The Associated Press before kickoff.Robert Mailing, who was there with his dog to welcome the team, was going to watch the game at home, then return afterward again. In bitter cold, the dog was wearing a jacket signed last season by the Union team.“There’s a new jacket for this season and that’ll be signed, too,” Mailing said.Despite saying “it’s rubbish without fans,” Mailing was in favour of the restrictions, especially as he had a lung complaint.“I know people who’ve got the darned virus and if I get it that’s probably it for me,” he said. “I hope it’s over soon.”Union fan Eyk Grasnick noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had tears in her eyes as she appealed during the week for people to socially distance.“Football is incidental this year, but it’s a nice incidental thing and that’s why I’m here, to savour the atmosphere a bit,” Grasnick said.Union had a great start with Taiwo Awoniyi testing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in a one-on-one within the first minute.The home side keep pushing and Prömel scored with a header from a corner in the fourth minute. Fans outside the stadium could be heard celebrating some 15 seconds later. They kept chanting as Serge Gnabry missed a good chance to equalize.Awoniyi almost made it 2-0 in the 22nd before Lewandowski sought a penalty at the other end. Replays showed he went down under apparent minimal contact.Union keeper Andreas Luthe blocked a shot from Gnabry before the break.Bayern improved in the second half though Awoniyi went close before Luthe produced a fine save to thwart Thomas Müller at the other end.Bayern’s pressure eventually paid off when Kingsley Coman set up Lewandowski for the equalizer.Both sides had chances as the game became frenetic. Union substitute Keita Endo should have scored but placed his shot too close to Neuer in the 76th, and Luthe produced a fantastic save to deny Leroy Sané in the 89th.DORTMUND HUMILIATEDStuttgart routed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 to extend the home side’s winless run in the league to three games.American Gio Reyna scored a brilliant equalizer in the 39th minute for Dortmund, but it was the only highlight in a game to forget for Lucien Favre’s team.It was Stuttgart’s first win over Dortmund in 14 years.Silas Wamangituka put the visitors ahead with a penalty in the 27th, before the 18-year-old Reyna equalized when he took Raphaël Guerreiro’s ball over the top brilliantly with his first touch, then flicked it past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with his next.Stuttgart had twice as many shots on goal in the first half, however, and the promoted side made them count in the second. Wamangituka grabbed his second goal in the 53rd, Philipp Förster scored in the 60th and Wamangituka set up Tanguy Coulibaly in the 63rd.Jadon Sancho missed a good chance for Dortmund before Reyna had a goal ruled out through VAR as substitute Youssoufa Moukoko was offside in the buildup.Nicolas Gonzalez completed the rout in injury time.Leipzig enjoyed a 2-0 win at home over Werder Bremen, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew with Hertha Berlin 1-1, Freiburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 and Cologne won at Mainz 1-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • AP Exclusive: Titans' ownership staying in Adams family

    Ownership of the Tennessee Titans is remaining with the Adams family with Susie Adams Smith agreeing to sell her share of the team to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc.Amy Adams Strunk will hold a 50% share with the other 50% held by Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis. Those three will continue as owners of the Titans with Adams Strunk continuing as controlling owner in a sale expected to be completed by the end of this year.Financial details of the sale were not available.The sale requires league approval and is expected to be on the agenda of Wednesday's NFL owners meeting.“The Titans franchise has meant so much to me and my family over the 61 years of its existence,” Adams Strunk said in a statement to The Associated Press.“With this transaction, we are pleased to ensure that the legacy started by my father will continue in our family. We are thrilled to make this commitment and will continue to invest in our team’s future growth and success. Our belief in what lies ahead for this team is unwavering and we are eager to see it unfold.”Adams Strunk announced in August 2017 that her sister had started the process of selling her portion of KSA Industries, which includes the Titans.When Bud Adams died in 2013, his estate was placed into a trust and divided between his two daughters, Amy and Susie, with each receiving a one-third share of the franchise and a third of KSA Industries. The other third was divided in three 11% shares to the widow and sons of Bud Adams’ late son, Kenneth Adams III.Initially, after Bud Adams' death, the family installed Susie Adams Smith as controlling owner and made her husband Tommy Smith team president.However, the family installed Strunk as controlling owner in 2015, brought back Steve Underwood from retirement to take over as team president and the Smiths were moved aside except for Susie Smith retaining one-third ownership in the franchise.Adams Strunk fired Ken Whisenhunt in November 2015 and fired Mike Mularkey in January 2018 after the Titans' first playoff berth since 2008 when Tennessee reached the divisional round. She hired current general manager Jon Robinson and hired coach Mike Vrabel a week after firing Mularkey.Vrabel coached the Titans last season to their first AFC championship in 17 years. The Titans currently are 8-4 and sit atop the AFC South with the tiebreaker over Indianapolis, trying to win their first division title since 2008. They are a win shy of their fifth straight winning season.___Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTeresa M. Walker, The Associated Press