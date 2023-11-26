What Could a Third Loki Season Look Like? EP Kevin Wright Has Some Ideas

The closing minutes of Loki‘s Season 2 finale left us skeptical that the show could ever come back for a third season — but executive producer Kevin Wright has a different vision.

When the Nov. 9 finale concluded (read our full recap), Tom Hiddleston’s character had found a way to save all of time and space: by weaving the temporal loom’s many branched timelines into the World Tree (aka Yggdrasill) that connects the Nine Realms, and becoming the keeper of the Sacred Timeline who is seated on the throne at the World Tree’s center. And it certainly didn’t look like Loki planned to leave his perch anytime soon, leading us to wonder about the series’ potential future. (Wright previously floated the idea of a third, fourth or even fifth season of Loki in an October interview.)

“For two seasons, I’ve loved working with this team… I would love to keep telling those stories with them, in this world,” Wright explains to TVLine. “I don’t think any of us would ever want to rush into a Season 3 if there’s not a good story to tell. But I think this team could go off and tell other stories. Maybe it’s not Loki Season 3. Maybe there’s something we can continue to do at the TVA, and it’s like our Better Call Saul to Loki‘s Breaking Bad. That would be cool, to me.”

Wright is quick to clarify that “I don’t know the future of these characters in the MCU,” and these early brainstorms are “me saying what I would love to do.”

“But I have to think, with how people have really enjoyed this story,” he continues, “that other filmmakers are going to want to come in and continue to tell stories [in this world]. That would be my hope.”

What remains unclear is whether Hiddleston will ever pop up as Loki again, in either a Marvel series or film, given his current role as the Sacred Timeline’s guardian. Wright says there were no explicit conversations with Hiddleston as to whether Loki‘s second season would be his formal exit from the MCU, but “what was talked about — and this was in Season 1, as well — was, ‘Let’s treat this like it’s it.'”

“That isn’t because we want to end the story,” Wright shares. “But it forces all the filmmakers involved to bring their best… If this is the only opportunity we get to work together to build something, let’s make this as fulfilling as possible. And if there’s more to tell down the road, we can do it.”

How would you feel about Loki continuing in some way, shape or form? Hit the comments below with your thoughts!

