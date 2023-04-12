Could TCU’s offense match last year’s in 2023? QB Chandler Morris thinks so. Here’s why

With just one practice remaining before Friday’s spring game, coach Sonny Dykes and Chandler Morris reflected on the progress the offense has made this spring.

It’s been a process getting acclimated to new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ scheme. He made it an emphasis to put a lot on the plate of the Horned Frogs.

After a bit of a slow start, Morris feels like he’s finding his footing in a scheme that is tailor-made for him.

“I feel much better than we did on Day One,” Morris said Wednesday. “Coach Briles has thrown a lot at us, which has been really good because when fall camp comes around none of this will be foreign to us. It’s just been kind of some growing pains, we’ve got to go through it and get to where we want to be. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The difficulty came from the complexity of Briles’ scheme and terminology.

“This is my fourth different system and it’s way different,” Morris said. “I’ve had a little bit of a learning curve, it’s been the most challenging that I’ve learned which is great because there’s a lot on the quarterback. I’ve really had to dig in and get a grasp of it.”

You can see that progress starting to pay off on the practice field as Monday was arguably Morris’ top practice of the spring.

He threw three touchdown passes and impressed with his ability to make accurate passes while on the run outside of the pocket.

Passing out of the pocket is one of the biggest changes in Briles’ system compared to Garrett Riley’s, and it’s one of the parts of the offense Morris has enjoyed the most.

“I think I’m very accurate when I get out of the pocket,” Morris said. “That’s a strength of mine, they’re kind of figuring that out and putting it in and letting me use that more. I feel really comfortable inside or outside of the pocket.”

It’s also been a wrinkle that Dykes has been pleased to observe during spring ball. Dykes believes the offense really fits Morris and Josh Hoover, whom the second-year head coach said has taken one of the biggest jumps on the roster.

“I think the good thing about what we’re doing offensively is if you have a running quarterback, you can major in the quarterback running the ball,” Dykes said. “But if you don’t then you can major in guys distributing the ball and getting the ball out to guys quickly that can make plays.”

The quick passing game projects to be a much bigger staple of the offense this season due to the scheme and personnel.

TCU was among the best deep ball passing teams in the country last season. While the offense will take its fair share of vertical shots, it’s clear there will be more shorter, high percentage throws.

“We have two quarterbacks that are good at throwing screens,” Dykes said. “Both of them have a quick catch and (release) and distribute the ball. They’re good at that doing that, they do it quickly, they’re accurate. They’re good mid-range throwers.

“With the addition of more quick game, I think that’s going to be more positive for us and I think fits what those guys do well. I think both of them do a good job throwing on the run, getting out of the pocket. I think our ability to move the pocket a little bit more than in the past to get on the perimeter suits both quarterbacks. I feel good about what we’re doing.”

Mobility has always been a big part of Morris’ game, but the development of Hoover in that regard was another development the staff was pleased to see.

As for the quick passing game, it suits a receiver room that is going through a change with Quentin Johnston, Taye Barber and Derius Davis gone.

The group is different now, but Morris loves what he’s seen from slot receivers like JP Richardson, Major Everhart and JoJo Earle, the Alamaba transfer from Aledo.

“They’ve been phenomenal,” Morris said. “They’ve been pushing each other in that room, a lot of speed and they’re very smart which really separates them from everybody else. They know how to get open and what they’re doing on their routes and the zones they’re looking for.”

TCU’s offense will look different this year, but Morris thinks the Horned Frogs have the scheme and personnel to replicate the success of last year when TCU had the No. 9 scoring offense.

“It can be just as good if not better,” Morris said.