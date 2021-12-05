Could TCU football get on Quinn Ewers’ radar? ‘We’ll try to make up some ground.’

Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is on the open market.

The former Southlake Carroll standout who was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2021 class has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal after one season at Ohio State. Ewers was originally committed to the University of Texas before flipping to Ohio State.

Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are expected to be among the schools that Ewers considers, according to a Yahoo Sports report. But TCU is expected to at least inquire about Ewers’ potential interest in returning to his hometown.

New TCU coach Sonny Dykes had success with transfer quarterbacks in his time at SMU, including Shane Buechele (Texas) and Tanner Mordecai (Oklahoma). Dykes also helped develop Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft at Cal.

A couple of TCU sources said they were “not sure” if the school would have any chance of landing Ewers.

“Weren’t really tied to him, but we will try to make up some ground,” a source said.

TCU has been listed as a possible destination for Ewers on some websites such as 247Sports.

As 247Sports wrote, new TCU recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington was on Tom Herman’s staff when Ewers committed to the Longhorns. Ewers could also be intrigued playing in Dykes’ pass-happy offense.

Ewers took two snaps for the Buckeyes last season. Originally a 2022 prospect, Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State and made well over $1 million with athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness these days. Ewers was denied the ability to make money off NIL by the UIL, which prompted his decision to leave high school a year earlier than expected.

