Who could star in a potential Barbie sequel?

Greta Gerwig's hot-pink and hotly anticipated Barbie movie has finally arrived in cinemas.

Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, Barbie proved that life in plastic really is fantastic, so it comes as no surprise that fans are already looking for a sequel.

While nothing has been confirmed, Gerwig has said that she hopes her movie "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies".

"I want to go back to Barbie Land," she told People.

Meanwhile, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told TIME that he's also optimistic about the potential for "more Barbie movies".

So, if Barbie 2 does happen (and we hope it does), who will return to Barbie Land? Join us here at Digital Spy as we break down all the possibilities — because there are many.

Who will be in Barbie 2?

If Barbie 2 happens, we would, of course, expect Robbie and Gosling to reprise their roles as Barbie and Ken.

However, it's also possible that a different version of the couple could lead a possible sequel, as Gerwig said her film could launch "a bunch of different Barbie movies". A Barbie Cinematic Universe? We're sold.

This is especially the case as the movie ends with Barbie choosing to become a human, so while we're sure she could still play a part in the sequel, it's unclear if she'd be the main character.

Robbie is one of a number of Barbies in the film, with singer Dua Lipa, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Sharon Rooney and Alexandra Shipp all portraying different versions of the doll.

Issa Rae also stars as President Barbie, Hari Nef plays Doctor Barbie and Kate McKinnon plays Weird Barbie.

Similarly, Gosling plays just one of multiple Kens alongside Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and John Cena. No doctors or presidents here, though. They're all just Kens.

We could also be introduced to a brand-new Barbie. Robbie, who served as a producer on the film, recently revealed that she originally wanted Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot to star as the eponymous doll.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," she said in an interview with British Vogue. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

Gadot wasn't available to star in the movie, but she could appear in or even lead a potential sequel if Robbie gets her way.

Barbie 2 could also see the return of Michael Cera's Allan and Emerald Fennell's Midge (aka Barbie and Ken's lesser-known pals), as well as Will Ferrel's Mattel CEO, America Ferrera's Gloria and Ariana Greenblatt's Sasha.

If Gerwig returns to direct, you can probably expect some cameos from Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, too.

The duo, who previously collaborated with Gerwig on Ladybird and Little Women, were originally meant to make an appearance in Barbie.

"It was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig told CinemaBlend.

"I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

We're sure the filmmaker will do everything in her power to rope these two into a sequel.

Barbie is out now in cinemas.

