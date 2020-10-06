Could The Second Wave Spark Riots? We're Entering Very Dangerous Territory

In the beginning it seemed as if we were all in this together.

There was one straightforward set of rules for everyone – stay at home – and by and large everybody abided by them.

But now, nearly all that we read points to how things are becoming more fractious.

The rules are so diverse and so complicated that not even the prime minister knows them anymore.

Patience is fraying. Opposition to Covid measures is growing (even local mayors are threatening to reject local restrictions). House parties are mushrooming.

The relations between those who support and those who oppose these measures are growing ever more bitter – more bitter, it seems, than the rift between Remainers and Leavers during the Brexit debate.

So, will these resentments and divisions flare up into open conflict? Will we see Covid riots on the streets of Britain?

In order to answer that question, it is important to get behind the headlines and consider the actual state of the nation.

To start with, there was never total agreement on how to respond to the pandemic. For sure, adherence was high. But even back in May about 10% of the population was resisting the lockdown.

And now, a clear majority of all age groups are still observing most restrictions, a clear majority want the pandemic to be taken more seriously and if they are critical it is mostly because the authorities have moved too fast on easing restrictions.

And the idea that our problem is the mushrooming of house parties and raves and other flagrant breaches of regulations is dangerously misleading.

This is strikingly illustrated in unpublished data from the Scottish police. Out of 440 calls to domestic gatherings, only 13 involved more than 15 people. The...

