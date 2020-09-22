Could The Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Seafarms Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$291m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Seafarms Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seafarms Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Seafarms Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Seafarms Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Seafarms Group. Avatar Industries Pty. Ltd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 9.0% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

