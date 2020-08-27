Could The Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Rimini Street is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$323m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Rimini Street.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rimini Street?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Rimini Street. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Rimini Street's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rimini Street. Adams Street Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. With 17% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Seth Ravin and GP Investments, Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Seth Ravin, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

