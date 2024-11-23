Who could replace Pulisic for Milan as Fonseca has one doubt before Juventus

Christian Pulisic is the only doubt for Milan ahead of Saturday’s high-profile Serie A showdown against Juventus, which leaves Paulo Fonseca with one call to make before kick-off in San Siro.

Who could replace Pulisic if he doesn’t start in Milan-Juventus

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the expected replacement for Pulisic if the USMNT does not start against Juventus, according to pre-match reports from Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato.com.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 14: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan competes for the ball with Gaetano Oristanio of Venezia FC during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Venezia at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The USMNT star is not injured, but there are some concerns around his sharpness given that he started in both matches of his nation’s double-header against Jamaica over the international break and the fact that he had a particularly long journey back to Italy compared to the rest of his non-American teammates.

If Pulisic does play, it is likely to be through the middle, between Rafael Leo on the left and either Samuel Chukwueze or Yunus Musah on the right. That would leave Loftus-Cheek as the natural replacement in the advanced midfield role.

Juventus, meanwhile, have several absences of their own to contend with for the Milan match, as Dusan Vlahovic, Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Bremer, Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik will all miss out.