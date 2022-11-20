Could also-rans Qatar spring a surprise at their own World Cup party?

Sam Dean
4 min read
No expense has been spared at the Aspire Academy to help prepare the team/Why Qatar are not the joke team you think they are - AP
The central hub of Qatari football, and the base of the country’s national team, is as immaculate as you would expect. This is not an understated part of the world and no expense has been spared at the Aspire Academy, which cost a reported £1bn to build and, as an institution, seems to luxuriate in its own lavishness.

The squeakiest floors, the plushiest carpets, the smoothest pitches: this is elite-level football, Qatar style, and this is the place from which the host country’s footballing teams and dreams have emerged. Every inch of the facility is geared towards creating the best performances possible, from the quality of the playing surfaces to the slogans on the walls: “Honour. Loyalty. Respect. Victory.”

Victory? Well, we will have to see about that. For not even the most optimistic Qatari citizen can be expecting overall victory at this World Cup. Home advantage can only take you so far and, based on their pedigree, this tiny country will do exceptionally well to even reach the knockout stages.

“We are aware of who we are, where we are coming from and who we are facing,” said Felix Sanchez, their Spanish coach, ahead of Sunday’s opening game against Ecuador. “We know it will be a great challenge for us. Within our limits, we consider ourselves a very competitive team. We are worthy of being here.”

For all the talk of Qatar as a host, precious little has been said of Qatar as a team. For Western observers, at least, they are perhaps the great unknown of this tournament.

What is certain is that, in the boiling heat of their own country, they will not be undercooked. This is a team that has played and played, wherever they could and in whichever tournament would take them, as part of their long-term preparations for their first World Cup.

The 2019 Copa America? Qatar were there as guests, in spite of the 7,500-mile distance between Doha and Brazil. The 2021 Gold Cup? Qatar were there too, having been invited to join the championship for North, Central American and Caribbean teams. Such has been their desire to test themselves, they even entered Word Cup qualifying despite already having a place guaranteed.

An unusual approach, then, and a strategy only made possible by the total prioritisation of country over club. The Qatar Stars League was paused in September and Sanchez’s players have been on international training camps since the summer. They only returned to Doha from their most recent trip abroad, a 40-day camp in Marbella, on Monday.

The result of all this is that the squad is, theoretically at least, more settled and better prepared than perhaps any other team in World Cup history. Five of Qatar’s players have made more than 100 international appearances and, in total, their squad boasts 1,472 caps. Ecuador’s players, by way of comparison, have made a combined total of 631 appearances.

“Everything we have done in the last few years has been aimed at having a very competitive team in the World Cup,” said Sanchez. “All of our players play in the local league, so we decided that one way of strengthening the national team was to take them out of the clubs for longer periods of time, so they could be ready.”

The grand project is certainly working: Qatar have improved, and they have done so quickly. They won the 2019 Asian Cup, beating Japan in the final, and are currently 50th in Fifa’s world rankings. They are not the lowest-ranked side in the tournament (Saudi Arabia and Ghana are lower) and their progress over the past decade has been striking. When Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010, the team was ranked 113th.

The cynical prediction at the time was that Qatar would effectively “buy” a national team by naturalising foreign players. Fifa themselves feared this prospect, so much so that former president Sepp Blatter warned in 2015 that the governing body would be monitoring Qatar’s selection process.

The hosts have, however, taken a different route. Only three members of their squad were naturalised as adults, with the vast majority instead being trained and developed at Aspire, which opened in 2004 and is where Sanchez has worked for the last 16 years. Rather than buying the finished products from elsewhere, Qatar has effectively built a factory and made its own: of the 26-man group selected for this World Cup, 18 are Aspire graduates.

What constitutes success for these players? Hours away from the opening game, it is still hard to say. Clearly, total humiliation would not be ideal for anyone involved, and to hear Sanchez speak on Saturday was to hear of the importance of the team being “competitive”. But whether that is possible, and whether all this preparation will actually pay off, will remain unclear until the first ball is finally kicked.

