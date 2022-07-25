Who could be in the next cabinet under Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss?

Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Getty Images

Though they wouldn’t admit it, both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have already given serious thought to the cabinet ministers they will appoint when one of them wins the Conservative leadership contest in just over a month.

Both have to factor in requests for senior roles made by the MPs who endorsed them, ensuring factions from across the party are represented in a bid to bring them together after a divisive contest, as well as considering who would fit best in each role.

With the winner inheriting a challenging situation for the Conservatives in the polls and for the country with spiralling inflation, who is sitting around the cabinet table will be of utmost importance for getting back on the road to recovery.

These are some of the figures tipped to be part of the two candidates’ top teams.

Liz Truss’s cabinet candidates

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty

Chancellor: Kwasi Kwarteng

Truss has the support of most members of the current cabinet, who remained loyal to Johnson to the end.

Among them is the business secretary, who authored the book Britannia Unchained with Truss in 2012 and is said to be in the running to become her chancellor.

Simon Clarke
Simon Clarke. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty

Business secretary: Simon Clarke

In a snub to his former boss, the financial secretary to the Treasury is vying with Kwarteng to lead the department.

He has called Sunak’s criticism of Truss’s tax cuts “project fear” and is supporting plans for these to happen more quickly.

If he loses out on the chancellor job, he could instead be made business secretary.

Thérèse Coffey.
Thérèse Coffey. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty

Home secretary: Thérèse Coffey

The work and pensions secretary has a no-nonsense attitude and is often deployed on morning media rounds by the government when defending a tricky issue.

Given her performance in the role and that she was part of three-MP “guard of honour” for Truss when the foreign secretary made it to the final two, she is likely to stay in cabinet.

Experienced at running a large government department, she may be handed the role of home secretary.

James Cleverly
James Cleverly. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty

Education secretary: James Cleverly

One of Johnson’s staunchest defenders, Cleverly rose quickly through the ranks to become education secretary at the last reshuffle.

While his background is in the military and foreign affairs, the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, will probably stay on so he could remain in his current role.

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty

Work and pensions secretary: Suella Braverman

Already able to attend cabinet as attorney general, Truss is also likely to offer a full cabinet job to former leadership contender Suella Braverman to consolidate support from the right of the party.

One of the roles touted for her is work and pensions secretary.

Levelling up secretary: Kemi Badenoch

If Truss keeps the title invented by Johnson, the candidate who came fourth in the leadership race would stand a good chance of a first foray into the cabinet.

Given how much untapped opportunity was part of Badenoch’s pitch, the former levelling up minister is likely to be offered to lead that department.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: James Manning/PA

Brexit opportunities minister: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Rees-Mogg is another minister who also already attends cabinet.

Truss may be keen to keep him in a beefed up Brexit opportunities role, given her pledge to expedite his existing plans to repeal all retained EU law.

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet candidates

Steve Barclay.
Steve Barclay. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty

Chancellor: Steve Barclay

Having served in government under the current and previous two Conservative administrations, Barclay would be well placed to pick up a senior role from day one.

Though he stepped in as health secretary as Johnson tried desperately to fill cabinet vacancies, Barclay supported Sunak early in the race.

He has extensive experience in the Treasury and is talked of as a future chancellor.

Mel Stride.
Mel Stride. Photograph: NurPhoto/Getty

Chief secretary to the Treasury: Mel Stride

As Sunak’s campaign manager, Stride helped steer him through the parliamentary ballots and emerge as the frontrunner.

While having been on the backbenches for the last few years, given his experience running the Treasury select committee he would be a shoo-in for chief secretary to the Treasury.

Oliver Dowden.
Oliver Dowden. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Cabinet Office minister: Oliver Dowden

The former Conservative co-chair who quit after a disastrous double byelection loss that helped bring Johnson down has also been helping run Sunak’s campaign.

Having been culture secretary and done stints in the Cabinet Office and Treasury, he is likely to make a return to the cabinet – possibly as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Justice secretary: Robert Jenrick

Sacked as a minister last year, Jenrick has been close with Sunak for some time.

The pair, along with Dowden, wrote a joint editorial in which they backed Johnson at the last leadership election and are a tight-knit trio.

Though given he was forced to abandon controversial planning reforms when communities secretary, Jenrick would probably be given another role. As a former City solicitor, justice secretary is one of those he has been talked about for.

Gavin Williamson.
Gavin Williamson. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Chief whip: Gavin Williamson

Another key figure who may be rewarded for their loyalty in helping run the whipping operation for Sunak is the former education secretary.

Williamson is known as a “master of the dark arts” – and, having been thrown out of government twice over a major security leak and the exam results chaos, he may be keen on a comeback in his role as chief whip.

Michael Gove.
Michael Gove. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/AP

Health secretary: Michael Gove

While he has yet to endorse a candidate, Gove was widely viewed as one of the most competent members of the cabinet and could be kept on.

Though sacked by Johnson for urging the outgoing prime minister to quit, Sunak could decide it is best to have an experienced pair of hands for a knotty policy brief such as health given the pressure public services are under and the increased scrutiny.

Penny Mordaunt.
Penny Mordaunt. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

International trade secretary: Penny Mordaunt

As a peace offering, the third-placed candidate in the Tory leadership race could be given a senior role.

She was previously defence secretary and already serves as a trade minister so could go on to lead the department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ