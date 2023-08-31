Newcastle best-case scenario and group of death revealed ahead of today’s Champions League draw

Newcastle are returning to the Champions League for the first time in two decades as they discover their group-stage opponents today.

Such a long absence means, despite finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, the Magpies are in the bottom pot for the draw.

That means a nightmare scenario is likely for Eddie Howe’s side. One of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli or Paris Saint-Germain could lie in wait from Pot 1, and they could be joined by Real Madrid, Atletico, Inter Milan or Borussia Dortmund from Pot 2.

Pot 3 does not even offer too much relief, with AC Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Lazio among the key threats.

Who could Newcastle face in the Champions League group stage?

Pot 1: Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga, PSV, FC Copenhagen

Best-case scenario: Feyenoord, Porto, Copenhagen

Group of death: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw takes place today on Thursday August 31, 2023, with the ceremony to begin in Monaco at 5pm BST.