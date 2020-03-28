Could Netflix Renew ‘Tiger King’ for Season 2? Producer Hints at More Episodes

We have a bajillion questions after watching Netflix’s new show Tiger King: Like, is Joe Exotic certifiably insane? And did Carole Baskin really feed [SPOILER] to the tigers? *Shivers*

If the seven-episode limited series left you wanting more, then you’re in luck because the documentary might return for season two. Executive producer Rebecca Chaiklin recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that Netflix is exploring the possibility of developing more episodes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When asked what’s next for Tiger King, she mysteriously said, “To be continued.” Chaiklin went on to explain that season two would follow future developments in the case.

“I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage, and it’s a story that’s still unfolding,” she added. “We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

The producer also confirmed that the docuseries is 100 percent accurate, despite theories claiming that it was dramatized for TV. “You didn’t have to exaggerate in this world,” Chaiklin continued. “You couldn’t have made this stuff up. No exaggerations needed.”

All we have to say is…more Joe Exotic, please.

RELATED: Already Done Bingeing ‘Tiger King’? Kate McKinnon Is Bringing You a Scripted Version (and She’s Playing Carole)