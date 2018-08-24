Could NASCAR oval tracks be next for Katherine Legge?

Legge had by all accounts a noteworthy performance in her Xfinity Series debut earlier this month at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course until a late-race engine failure cut short her day.

“It was honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve had in a race car,” she said. “I learned so much at Mid-Ohio. The first time I did a pit stop was in the race. I had no idea.

“It’s a completely different form of driving.”

She is competing again in Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America for JD Motorsports.

Asked if she had considered ever trying a NASCAR oval track, Legge said: “Oh absolutely. I have a bit of oval racing experience but that’s in an IndyCar. I don’t know if it translates at all in any shape or form, probably doesn’t.

“But, yes, I would love to.”

Legge, 38, said she had wanted to drive a stock car for a very long time.

“Hearing everyone talk about it, like Andy (Lally) describes driving it in the races and seeing how happy and animated he gets – I mean what wouldn’t make you want to drive a stock car?” she said Friday at Road America.

“It’s a different sport. I didn’t know anybody. I’m friends with A.J. Allmendinger and I go to a few of his races but I didn’t know teams to talk to or anything. So, I’m really lucky that I know Andy and I know Justin Marks and they kind of help me through it.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, it’s just I guess timing and everything has come together and I’m a very lucky girl.”

Legge currently competes for Michael Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, racing an Acura NSX GT3. She will also drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the new Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy Series, a part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

As for what is at the moment her final NASCAR start, Legge said she has no expectations this weekend.

“I’m just trying to do the no-mistake theory again, because I made a few at Mid-Ohio just not knowing what to expect,” she said. “If I can minimize those then honestly, realistic would be top-15 (finish), anything more than that would be gravy.”

Take a virtual lap around the Road America circuit, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3: