Could The Market Be Wrong About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 31%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SiteOne Landscape Supply is:

23% = US$238m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of SiteOne Landscape Supply's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that SiteOne Landscape Supply has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 20%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 46% net income growth seen by SiteOne Landscape Supply was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SiteOne Landscape Supply's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SITE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is SiteOne Landscape Supply Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

SiteOne Landscape Supply doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that SiteOne Landscape Supply's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

