Could The Market Be Wrong About Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.3%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Mannatech's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mannatech is:

40% = US$9.8m ÷ US$24m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.40 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mannatech's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Mannatech has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Mannatech's considerable five year net income growth of 61% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Mannatech's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Mannatech's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mannatech Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mannatech's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 21% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (79%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Mannatech has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Mannatech's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Mannatech visit our risks dashboard for free.

