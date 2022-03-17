Could The Market Be Wrong About KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at KLA's (NASDAQ:KLAC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study KLA's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KLA is:

74% = US$3.0b ÷ US$4.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.74 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of KLA's Earnings Growth And 74% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that KLA has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 24% net income growth seen by KLA over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that KLA's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is KLAC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KLAC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is KLA Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

KLA has a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and KLA is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, KLA is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for KLA is predicted to decline to 54% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that KLA's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

