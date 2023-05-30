Could The Market Be Wrong About Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Genetec Technology Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genetec Technology Berhad is:

33% = RM71m ÷ RM217m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Genetec Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Genetec Technology Berhad has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Genetec Technology Berhad's exceptional 67% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Genetec Technology Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Genetec Technology Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Genetec Technology Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Genetec Technology Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Genetec Technology Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

