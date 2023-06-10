Could The Market Be Wrong About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 7.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Abbott Laboratories' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Abbott Laboratories is:

16% = US$5.8b ÷ US$37b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Abbott Laboratories' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Abbott Laboratories seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Abbott Laboratories was able to see an impressive net income growth of 34% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Abbott Laboratories' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ABT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Abbott Laboratories Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Abbott Laboratories has a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (where it is retaining 51% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Abbott Laboratories is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Abbott Laboratories is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 43% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Abbott Laboratories is predicted to rise to 20% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Abbott Laboratories' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

