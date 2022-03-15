Could The Market Be Wrong About 8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at 8VI Holdings' (ASX:8VI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 42% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to 8VI Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 8VI Holdings is:

43% = S$7.9m ÷ S$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.43.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of 8VI Holdings' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

First thing first, we like that 8VI Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 5.1% which is quite remarkable. As a result, 8VI Holdings' exceptional 56% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared 8VI Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is 8VI Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is 8VI Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

8VI Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that 8VI Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for 8VI Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

