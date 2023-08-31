Man City best-case scenario and group of death revealed ahead of today’s Champions League draw

Manchester City are poised to discover their group-stage opponents as their Champions League title defence begins.

Pep Guardiola’s squad has seen plenty of changes since lifting the trophy in Istanbul a little under three months ago, with older players such as Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan leaving and fresher faces arriving in the form of Jeremy Doku and soon Matheus Nunes.

Being the top seed - and favourites - does not guarantee an easier draw, though. Perennial winners Real Madrid potentially lie in wait in Pot 2, along with rivals Atletico Madrid plus former winners Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

The likes of AC Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will prove no pushovers in Pot 3, while Pot 4’s Celtic would prove a fascinating pair of fixtures should they be drawn in the same group as City.

Who could Man City face in the Champions League group stage?

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga, PSV, FC Copenhagen

Pot 4: Union Berlin, Lens, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Antwerp, Young Boys

Best-case scenario: Porto, Copenhagen, Lens

Group of death: Real Madrid, AC Milan, Real Sociedad

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw takes place today on Thursday August 31, 2023, with the ceremony to begin in Monaco at 5pm BST.