Who could Man City face in Champions League? Possible opponents in last-16 draw today

Champions League holders Manchester City are seeded for today's last-16 draw.

The holders won their group as they dispatched Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig home and away, though kept just one clean sheet across six games.

Is there a chink in the armour of last season's winners? Potentially, though the seven possible opponents lying in wait in the last-16 stage will need to be at their best.

City, as one of the group winners, will be seeded for the last-16 draw meaning they will face one of the group runners-up, though not Leipzig again.

It also means the second leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Here's who they could face.

Man City's possible opponents

Copenhagen

Inter Milan

Lazio

Napoli

Porto

Paris Saint-Germain

PSV

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The date of the draw is today, Monday, December 18, 2023 with the start time set for 11am GMT.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports with exact details to be confirmed nearer the time.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

When will the Champions League last-16 be played?

First legs are set to be played on the midweeks of February 13-14 and 20-21 in 2024.

The second legs are set for March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13 in 2024.