You could do a lot worse than being a lazy parent – and here’s why

‘Do less.” This is the prescription that clinical psychologist Dr Jenna Vyas-Lee hands out to families hour after hour, day after day, in her central London consulting room. With a specialism in child development and years of experience dealing with parental burnout, she finds herself advocating more and more for a lazier, more hands-off style of parenting.

“Parents come to me because they want an expert to give them information, but almost every single time, their homework is to stop. Stop reading parenting books, stop listening to podcasts, delete the parenting accounts off your Instagram and just go for an ice cream or watch tele­vision with your kids.”

Parenting, she says, has become sacrificial, with many parents hoovering up books and podcasts on attachment theory, and trying to apply the lot to each aspect of their child’s upbringing. Turbocharged by a ­multi-billion-pound parenting industry, and amplified by social media awash with “hacks” and “scripts” for what to say and do with your child, it’s no wonder many mums and dads end up feeling bad about the way they ­parent.

“This pressure is creating low mood and anxiety, particularly among mothers,” says Dr Vyas-Lee, “It’s a strong statement, but I do think there’s a strong correlation between overparenting and mental-health issues in families and among parents.”

And it’s not working out well for children, either. While the overparented child might seem to enjoy an endless carousel of play dates, clubs, activities and hands-on “quality time” with their mum or dad, they will likely be seriously lacking in downtime.

Freedom to roam

A US study published last month in The Journal of Pediatrics suggests the rise in ­mental-health disorders in children and teens is linked to a decline over decades in opportunities for them to play and roam without being watched over by adults. And here, the British Psycho­logical Society continues to campaign against the erosion of kids’ school playtime, with fewer children than ever before getting to play outside on the street.

Experts agree that all this is diminishing children’s ability to deal with failure and bounce back from ­setbacks, hence why you’ll find every headteacher in the land promising to build children’s “resilience”. “We ­definitely have a problem with children’s resilience,” says Dr Vyas-Lee, co-founder of mental-health clinic Kove. “It’s about building up a tolerance for things being hard or difficult. If you never fall, or if every time you fall someone catches you, where is the resilience building?”

“When I think back to my childhood, I don’t really remember my mum ever playing with me and my brother,” says psychotherapist Anna Mathur, host of the podcast The Therapy Edit. “Our ­parents were around in the background, but we were left to it. There’s a fear of boredom among parents now, and that’s quite dangerous.”

Full-throttle approach

Mathur believes this full-throttle approach towards parenting is driven by two things: being overwhelmed by the sheer amount of research that’s now available, and guilt. “I hear a lot of women saying, ‘I’ve been at work all day, so when I’m home, I have to be fully available and give the kids 100 per cent.’ They feel under pressure to be so totally present and in the moment that it can end up feeling stifling for both the parent and the child.”

Instead, says Mathur, children’s brains need to be bored, because those are the cracks where creativity, resilience and self-esteem grow. And there’s another upside to it, too. “Ignoring your kids is actually modelling switching off – it’s showing them the importance of rest. I purposely want my children to see me having a rest, so that they see the value of it and don’t grow into adulthood believing that you’ve always got to be rushing around and busy.

“Our society praises productivity, which is leading to mums burning out. So-called ‘lazy parenting’ challenges this – it reprioritises our lives as adults. Doing what you love to do – whether that’s yoga, painting or reading a book – and doing it around your children is good for everyone.”

‘I think children are more capable than people assume’

Alice Walsh, jewellery designer and founder of Alice Made This (alicemade this.com), is a proud advocate of the lazy-parenting approach. Living in Kent with her husband and three children, Rocky, 10, Juno, seven, and Emerson, five, she says being more rigorous and hands-on would make life too stressful. Instead, she shunned nap schedules, monitors and stair gates when the children were little, and now encourages them to entertain themselves if she has work to do in her at-home studio.

“I’m definitely no better a parent than anyone else,” Alice says. “It’s all a huge learning curve. But I’ve seen overparenting in action and I just couldn’t live like that.” By doing less, Alice has encouraged her brood to do more for themselves. She leaves them to their own devices, happy to give them a chance to chat and hang out together without a parent in the room.

And now, every Friday, the older two cook dinner – tacos, chicken caesar salad, spaghetti bolognese – and take care of the washing-up afterwards. “I think children are generally far more capable than people assume. I show them how to prep the food and use the knife, but then I leave them to it – I don’t hover.”

“Helicopter parenting” was a term first used in the 1990s to describe parents hovering over their children and swooping in at the first sign of a problem. Later, helicopters morphed into snowploughs, lawnmowers and bulldozers – parents who remove or smooth out any obstacle in their child’s path so they don’t experience failure or discomfort. Mathur says it’s a relief to see more parents turning their back on this kind of overzealous parenting.

“The mums get their sparkle back and everything becomes easier,” she says. “It’s amazing when people start seeing this as an act of love for their children. When you’re rested and do more of what you enjoy, you’re less resentful, more patient and more able to respond to your kids as you want to. People are starting to realise that rest gives us the ability to have fun – you can’t laugh or feel at ease when you’re exhausted and overthinking.”

‘Healthy neglect’

Kate Ashley Norman believes the “lazy” approach has spared her family of teenagers a great deal of conflict. “I call it healthy neglect,” she says, “I have faith in my children that they can deal with whatever comes their way.” Kate has always taken a hands-off approach with homework and exams, believing that too often, perfectionist parents set impossibly high standards for ­themselves and their children.

“The last thing I want to create in my children is anxiety. If you have the attitude that whatever happens, we can cope with it, then you don’t project fear onto them. My kids tell me that I’m a lot freer with them than other parents and allow them to do more. I feel very confident in my relationship with them, and we’re open. My phil­o­sophy in life is that I don’t really care what other people think, as long as we’re happy as a family unit. It’s quite difficult to get to that place, though, it’s taken me a long time.”

Breaking the helicoptering habit might sound easy (who doesn’t like the sound of “do less, sit back, relax”?), but, in reality, it can take a concerted effort, especially if you’ve spent years doing the very opposite. Mathur says she’s spoken to countless mothers who have literally forgotten how to laze around, and feel guilty for just going for a walk around the block by themselves. “The last thing we want is for parents to think they’ve been doing it all wrong,” says Dr Vyas-Lee.

“But it’s useful to be reminded that allowing our kids to fail is actually good for them. Saying ‘no, thank you’ when you don’t have the energy to play is OK.” It’s much better, she explains, to spend 20 minutes one-to-one with your child, than to give yourself over to their every whim, day-in, day-out.

“Parents find it completely liberating when they’re told this. Their family dynamic changes for the better and soon everyone’s enjoying each other’s company again, which is what it’s all about. The backlash to overparenting is growing, but it’s not anywhere near where it needs to be. The headline parents need to take away from this is, ‘Can we all just please relax?’”

