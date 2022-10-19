What could the Kroger-Albertsons merger mean for grocery shoppers?

Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
·4 min read
An Albertsons grocery store on Oct. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Top grocery retailer Kroger has agreed to acquire rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.
An Albertsons grocery store on Oct. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Top grocery retailer Kroger has agreed to acquire rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

In a mega-deal that could create a grocery behemoth, Kroger announced Friday plans to acquire rival Albertsons.

The $24.6 billion deal, if approved by regulators, would unite two of the country’s largest grocers to create a supermarket giant with nearly 5,000 stores and annual revenue of about $200 billion.

"We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen, who will continue his role for the combined company, said in a statement.

Kroger and Albertsons want to combine to be more competitive against giants like Walmart and Amazon. But the merger will first face scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission and lawmakers are calling for regulators to block the deal.

Here’s what the merger could mean for shoppers.

Details of the merger: Kroger to acquire Albertsons in $24.6B deal

'Absolute disaster': Bernie Sanders blasts Kroger's $24.6B Albertsons deal

Would the deal lower food prices?

The companies said Kroger plans to reinvest approximately $500 million in cost savings from the deal to reduce prices for costumers. They will also invest $1.3 billion in Albertsons to “enhance the customer experience.”

Lawmakers and experts, however, worry that the merger will lead to higher costs for shoppers, who are already grappling with soaring food prices.

“They have a lot of statements about how there is going to be an enhanced consumer experience,” said Christine Bartholomew, a University at Buffalo law professor and antitrust scholar. “But the materials are a little quiet about how they're actually going to reduce costs for consumers.”

A 2008 study found that in four of the five mergers evaluated, prices increased between 3% and 7%. The authors noted, however, that the study isn’t representative of the impact of all transactions.

Any increase in food prices could have a huge impact on consumers. The cost of food in the U.S. increased 11% last month compared to the same period last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Even though every merging company says, ‘This merger is going to reduce price costs,’ it just doesn't manifest in actual pocketbook saving for consumers,” Bartholomew said.

Kroger CEO answers: Why is Kroger buying Albertsons, and how will it affect shoppers?

McMullen told The Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network, that he expects the impact for consumers “to be very limited.”

“The thing that it will allow us to do is obviously bigger-scale,” McMullen said. “We'll be able to continue to invest in our associates on pay and invest in the customers on pricing.”

Will Kroger and Albertsons close stores?

Together, the companies currently employ more than 710,000 people and operate a total of 4,996 stores across 48 states and Washington D.C.

To appease regulators, the new combined company is expected to divest 100 to 375 stores that will be spun out into a separate company that will be established as an Albertsons subsidiary.

Bartholomew said the combined company may close down some stores in areas where they overlap.

“Without knowing specifically the plans in terms of which closures they might need to take, I have concerns about this merger creating even more food deserts,” Bartholomew said.

What happens next?

The deal is expected to close in early 2024 after regulatory and anti-trust review.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) have called on the FTC to reject the deal.

“Big grocery chains like Kroger and Albertsons are already gouging families with inflated prices,” Warren tweeted. “More mergers and less competition would mean even higher prices—and layoffs for employees.”

The Senate judiciary antitrust subcommittee announced Tuesday that it will hold a hearing to examine the proposed merger.

“We have serious concerns about the proposed transaction between Kroger and Albertsons,” Senators Amy Klobuchar (D- Minnesota) and Mike Lee (R- Utah) said in a joint statement. “The grocery industry is essential, and we must ensure that it remains competitive so that American families can afford to put food on the table.”

The food industry has consolidated in recent decades and more than half of American grocery sales are concentrated among the top five grocers—Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize, according to estimates by the National Grocers Association.

“There is no reason to allow two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country to merge — especially with food prices already soaring,” Sarah Miller, Executive Director of the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement. “With 60% of grocery sales concentrated among just 5 national chains, a Kroger-Albertsons deal would squeeze consumers already struggling to afford food, crush workers fighting for fair wages, and destroy independent, community stores.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kroger-Albertsons merger: What does deal mean for grocery shoppers?

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.