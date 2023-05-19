Could this be King Charles’s new favourite fashion label?

King Charles with Foday Dumbuya, founder and creative director of Labrum - Reuters

When Queen Elizabeth attended her first London Fashion Week show in 2018, she caused a sensation, cementing her status as a nonagenarian style icon.

That visit was made to mark the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II prize for British design, won that year by Richard Quinn who included headscarves in his maximalist collection as a tribute to one of the late Queen’s style signatures.

Now in its 6th year, the prize was awarded by King Charles for the first time on Thursday. And, as with his mother in 2018, there is some synergy between His Majesty and the label to which he awarded this year’s prize, Labrum London.

His Majesty was dressed in a navy suit – no doubt created by one of his favoured Savile Row tailors Anderson and Sheppard or Hackett – as he presented this year’s prize to Foday Dumbaya, the Sierra Leone-born founder of Labrum London, a menswear label renowned for fusing West African and British references.

The King told the assembled designers and industry insiders that the UK fashion sector is “of immense importance around the world”, emphasising that he would be “watching from a distance” to see how the careers of the creatives he met developed.

Renowned for the passionate interest he takes in craftsmanship and sustainability, His Majesty is a regular at fashion industry events. However, in his personal style, he has remained faithful to a very particular traditional British look for most of his adult life.

It’s an aesthetic which has influenced Dumbaya’s work at Labrum London. “I was born in Sierra Leone but grew up in London so it’s how these two worlds collide. We have West African flair in our designs combined with British tailoring,” he told the Telegraph after receiving the prize, “When I was told he (King Charles) would give me the award, it made sense. He represents the Commonwealth and has been so supportive.”

Labrum London’s website currently shows relaxed summer suiting and laidback safari shirts for sale, both of which wouldn’t necessarily look out of place in His Majesty’s wardrobe.

He is likely quite aware of the power which a show of royal sartorial support wields – his wife Queen Camilla made headlines earlier in the week wearing a coronation-themed silk scarf by Fortnum & Mason while his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales can make an item sell out when she wears it. It would be quite the statement to see His Majesty wearing one of Dumbaya’s designs.

Dumbaya has made his status as an immigrant into a central part of the ethos of his brand, ‘‘We always shine a light on immigrants and the great work that they do,” he said. “Immigrants are part of the fabric of our society, instead of demonising that, we need to celebrate it.”

