Could Kanye West's 2020 bid hurt Joe Biden and give a 'Hail Mary' boost to Donald Trump?

Rhonda Mangum doesn't think rapper Kanye West is a serious contender for the White House and would never cast a vote for the music mogul. But she is worried his candidacy could draw votes away from Democrat Joe Biden and help President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

"Some may be swayed out of true belief that he’s serious or as a joke or out of spite," said Mangum, a Georgia Democrat.

West continues to draw media attention as a presidential hopeful running under the "Birthday Party" banner, despite not qualifying for the ballot in enough states to reach the minimum of 270 electoral votes.

He's on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, and has sought to be a contender in important battlegrounds such as Iowa and Wisconsin. But West has missed the deadline in significant states such as his home state of Illinois, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas.

Republican operatives in several states have been involved in helping West get on the ballot. Lane Ruhland, a lawyer with ties to the Wisconsin Republican Party and the Trump campaign, was recorded on video dropping off signatures for West with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Associated Press and other media reported that GOP lawyers and activists have helped him get on the ballot in other states.

Mangum, who is Black, said she believes Republicans are encouraging West's bid in hopes his third-party candidacy could damage Biden.

"This is outrageous that in plain sight the Trump folks are OK with cheating to win," she said.

Some Democrats worry that West, 43, could have an impact on the race, in particular by cutting into Biden's support with younger Black voters. But critics say that thinking underscores an incorrect assumption that Black voters would flock to an African American celebrity. In fact, polling data shows very slim support for West and indicates that Black voters are no more likely to back him than white voters are.

Trump's reelection campaign has denied any coordination with West.

"We don’t know what Kanye West is doing or who is helping him do it," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told USA TODAY.

In an interview with Forbes, West acknowledged that the impact of his candidacy could be to draw votes from Biden. "I’m not denying it," West said. "I just told you."

Last week, West confirmed meeting with White House adviser Jared Kushner, saying the two have been friends for a decade and talk often.

"I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book 'Powernomics'," West said in an Aug. 12 tweet.

Kushner said neither Trump nor his campaign have anything to do with West's presidential efforts, but acknowledged the meeting took place.

"(Kanye) has some great ideas for what he'd like to see happen in the country," Kushner told reporters at the White House. "And that's why he has the candidacy that he's been doing."

Democratic and Republican strategists said they are not taking West's presidential bid very seriously, at least not yet.

Polling shows slim support for West

A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released last week showed just 2% of registered voters said they would vote for West, smaller than the 7% who said they had no opinion. Black voters were no more likely to support West, with only 2% saying they backed him. The poll also found that Biden's 9% lead nationally over Trump wasn't affected by whether the rapper was on the ballot.

Political consultant Jason Perkey, a former executive director for the South Carolina Democratic Party, said some of West's previous comments and his past praise for Trump put him out of step with many Black voters.

