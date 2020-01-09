Could Jorge Masvidal be the fighter to draw Georges St-Pierre out of retirement?

Georges St-Pierre and Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has been clear, he's not solely about going after gold belts and UFC titles. He wants the biggest fights. He wants to max out his stardom as he has ascended to the greatest heights of his career over the past couple years.

So why not go after one of the biggest stars in UFC history?

Funny enough, Georges St-Pierre was at a similar point when he announced his retirement in early 2019. Tired of constantly playing the rankings game and defending championships against the next new challenger, St-Pierre was only interested in legacy fights. He wanted challenges, not challengers.

UFC officials didn't exactly see St-Pierre's career the same way he did, so when he couldn't line up the fights he specifically wanted, like a bout with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he walked away.

Though he officially retired, GSP has said that the door is cracked open if the right fight were to come along, but he is otherwise done with the Octagon.

Masvidal was the most explosive fighter of 2019, both in terms of in-Octagon performance and the rise of his stardom. Could he be the man to draw St-Pierre out of the shadows? He seems to think he could be.

"Well, they’ve said this about me, that I resurrect fighters and then I retire them again. So, I wouldn’t mind if GSP jumped on that campaign," Masvidal said in a recent Submission Radio interview.

"In all honestly, as a competitor, I want to f***ing break his face. I want to go out there and give him everything I got. But I respect the time, what he’s done. Then he took I don’t know how many years off, came back, beat Bisping for the legitimate middleweight title. Dude’s a stud. He’s a f***ing animal, bro."

Regarding St-Pierre as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, welterweights of all time, it's a fight that would draw the best out of Masvidal. A fight that would get him to put in an extremely focused camp.

"I would put everything into my being, into my soul, to end this individual, because he’s that good. He’s the type of fighter, this s**t would require a nice training camp, isolation away from the world and just focus on the task, just day in and day out, cause he’s a hell of competitor, and I’m not taking a back seat to nobody in this division. So, I would love it,” said Masvidal.

"I would love it. That would be a hell of a fight."

After defeating Nate Diaz for the BMF belt at UFC 244 in November 2019, Masvidal is currently sitting on the sidelines, waiting to see what's next for him. He could easily be in line for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or perhaps a blockbuster bout with Conor McGregor, should the Irishman be successful against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

But maybe, just maybe, he could lure St-Pierre back to the Octagon... Is GSP vs. Masvidal a fight that you'd like to see?

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)