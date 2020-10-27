Could the intimate weddings of 2020 be a lesson for future brides?

From Harper's BAZAAR

This time last year, I entered hen do retirement. Enough of the forced fun, humiliation, expense and competition to be the best friend ever. I am too old to still be doing things I don’t want to do with people I often don’t know or like. Between my friends and I, we have enough hen do horror stories for a Halloween all-nighter. There was the friend who had to pay close to £1,000 for a hen do in Ibiza, another whose broke her wrist after being asked to take part in a human hen pyramid and another who was forced to sell clothes on eBay so she didn’t have to choose between a planned holiday and her friend’s hen. Don’t even get me started on being a bridesmaid – nothing with the word maid in it rarely leads to any good.

For me, hen dos had become a precursor to an inevitably even bigger event – the wedding itself, which required more travel, money and another weekend (possibly even annual leave for the couples who marry abroad or those who understandably and yet punishingly for the guests want to save money by choosing a mid-week date). I was tired of wearing bridesmaid dresses that made me look like Johnny Vegas and the #bridesquad WhatsApp groups that drained your battery within 15 minutes. I was tired of how contrived, Instagram-inspired and elaborate the mechanics of weddings had become. I was tired that anything to do with love could possibly be related to the word ‘mechanics’. I had developed what I shall call wedding fatigue – a surprising turn of events for someone who loves romance and schmaltziness so much that she sometimes watches Love Actually in July for ‘a treat’. It was not the reason for the wedding that had turned me into a wedding grinch, but rather that the precise reason for them had become buried under the enormity of the build-up and event. Watching my friends becoming increasingly stressed and overstretched as they planned their what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives only added to my resentment.

Then this year, wedding season was put on hold, thanks to a virus that at this point needs no introduction. Many brides-to-be delayed their plans until later on in the year or until 2021 when the coast might be clear (hopefully). Weddings, like so many other things we used to take for granted, felt like a luxurious part of the ‘old world’ that felt utterly incongruous with a pandemic. But then on 4 July, the British government said that weddings of up to 30 were allowed again (in September that figure was halved and now the rules depend on what part of the tier system your venue falls under), and a wonderful thing happened – slowly but surely a smattering of engaged couples decided that, actually, what was important wasn’t the party to celebrate their marriage, but the marriage itself.





Gone were the hen dos, the overblown build-up and stress for the betrothed. Instead, we saw couples get married on a stoop in New York giving their whole street a reason to get out on the pavement and dance in their masks, and others who quietly made it official at registry offices watched by happily tearful friends on Zoom. We saw a new form of wedding photos, where guests smiled into cameras while stood the recommended social distance apart. One Israeli couple painted nail polish onto their medical gloves as they exchanged their vows. Another tied the knot at a drive-in wedding where guests watched on big screens from their cars. There have been first dances take place in carparks and wedding officiants who have married people over FaceTime. Couples who wanted to get married found a way of doing so.

Fashion publicist Sabina Szymura had been dating her partner for 13 years, and felt that – regardless of a pandemic – it was “about time”. The uncertainty of when she and her now husband would actually be able to get married made her decide against postponing and to become husband and wife sooner rather than later. They married in Chelsea Town Hall, where her husband’s parents had tied the knot decades before. Afterwards, the newlyweds had dinner and drinks nearby with their closest loved ones. While it was touch and go whether her Polish parents would be able to attend due to travel restrictions, everything worked out and Szymura was grateful for the lack of stress. “I didn’t have to worry about whether or not everyone was ok on the day and if anything was going to go wrong,” she told us. “With so few parts to the day, it relied only on a few great things coming together.” Perhaps surprisingly for a seasoned fashion PR, she spent just 25 minutes getting ready and explains that there was relief in not having to organise an enormous celebration. “Making plans and arrangements during the lockdown wasn’t ideal,” she admits. “So, we decided on everything around three weeks before the wedding, from the dress made by our closest friend and our witness Molly Goddard to the dinner venue.”

