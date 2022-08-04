Where is there a hosepipe ban? Bans introduced in parts of England

Water bills will go up by £7 for an average household, but the rise might vary for different people (Peter Byrne/PA (PA Archive)

Hosepipe bans will be introduced in several parts of England following the driest July since 1911.

South East Water, which supplies Kent and Sussex, is the latest company to announce restrictions, following those imposed by Southern Water last week, in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

People in the affected areas will not be allowed to water their plants, wash their cars, or fill their paddling pools.

Other companies are warning that they might have to follow suit if the sustained dry weather and high demand continue, with people across the country being warned to use their water wisely.

Which areas are introducing hosepipe bans, what are the rules, and how do hosepipe bans work?

Here is everything you need to know.

What areas are there currently hosepipe bans?

Last week, Southern Water announced the first hosepipe ban of the year, which will come into effect in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from Friday, August 5, under what’s known as a Temporary Use Ban (TUB).

Yesterday, the water supplier for Kent and Sussex, South East Water, become the latest to announce a hosepipe ban citing demand this summer breaking “all previous records” amid “extreme” dry conditions.

In a statement on its website, South East Water said: “This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK. Official figures show this is the driest July on record since 1935 and the period between November 2021 and July 2022 has been the driest eight-month stint since 1976.

“During July in the South East, we have only seen eight percent of average rainfall for the month, and the long term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

“The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave. We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily.

“We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers from 0001 on Friday August 12 within our Kent and Sussex supply area until further notice.

“We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential use and to protect the environment. This will enable us to also reduce the amount of water we need to take from already stressed local water sources.”

Manx Utilities also introduced a temporary ban in the Isle of Man on Friday, July 29.

What are the rules for a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban would see outdoor water-use restrictions implemented.

This means things like sprinklers, hosepipes and irrigation systems would be banned from use in an effort to keep water in adequate supply.

For the general public, this would mean no access to hosepipes to water your garden, wash your car, or to fill up any type of pool to try and keep you cool in the heat.

This could more seriously affect those who rely on irrigation systems for work, like farmers, gardeners and anyone who requires outdoor water use to make a living.

Once a hosepipe ban is put in place, rule-breakers could be prosecuted in a criminal court and fined up to £1,000.

The individual water utility companies for specific areas are allowed to set the terms and conditions for the ban, including hours of the ban, and if there are any extenuating circumstances.

What can you do during a hosepipe ban?

Although you can’t use a hose, you can still water your garden with a watering can.

In previous hosepipe bans, the use of watering cans, buckets and other ways to carry water has been acceptable for watering the garden, or your car.

Before you do this, make sure to check the specific rules in place for by your local water company.

When are they enforced and why?

The idea of a hosepipe ban is to reduce the level of water consumption to winter levels. Joint research by the universities of Manchester, Edinburgh, Southampton and Lancaster in 2014 suggested that fewer than 20% of people with gardens ever used a hosepipe to water it.

The Energy Saving Trust estimates that of the average 142 litres (284 pints) of water used per person per day, only about 1% goes on the garden and 1% on the car.

Running a hosepipe for an hour uses about 1,000 litres of water, so, it doesn’t take many people watering their garden with a hose to use a large amount of water.

When was the last hosepipe ban in the United Kingdom?

The last hosepipe ban occurred in the United Kingdom in 2018, starting on August 5th. Before that, there had been a ban in 2012.