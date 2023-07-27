Who could headline Glastonbury festival 2024? Latest odds as Coldplay rumours emerge

Coldplay are rumoured to be one of the acts to headline Glastonbury next year, and the Sun has reported the band are in “advanced talks”.

No announcement has been made but the band have a convenient gap in their summer 2024 European tour for when the festival could be held.

If Coldplay do get the nod, it would be their fifth time topping the bill at the Pyramid Stage – reflecting Zane Lowe’s 2011 comment that they are Worthy Farm’s “house band”.

Chris Martin and co-headlined in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016. A fifth appearance on the main stage would take the record of headliner appearances from The Cure, who also have had four.

While it would be eight years since they topped the bill, Martin has appeared on stage alongside Stormzy and Kylie Minogue in intervening years,

Taylor Swift had earlier been the favourite for a headline slot but her Eras Tour means she now cannot make it in 2024.

Organiser Emily Eavis is said to be wanting two female headliners for 2024 after the all-male line up this year when Arctic Monkeys, Guns ‘N Roses and Elton John were top of the bill.

Coldplay have said they will have a new album, Moon Music, out next year and have been recording on the road using studio equipment they brought with them. Bookmakers now have them at 6/4 to headline Glastonbury in 2024.

Here are some of the other names tipped for a headliner slot in 2024.

But who could headline next year’s Glastonbury? Here are the latest odds from OddsChecker.

Who could headline Glastonbury 2024?

Coldplay

Current odds: 1/3

Lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The British indie band has headlined the festival four times before, the last of which was in 2016. They also headlined in 2002 (when they apparently replaced The Strokes), 2005 and 2011.

The band also played the New Tent in 1999 and The Other Stage in 2000.

Dua Lipa

Current odds: 1/3

Dua Lipa performed at Glastonbury 2017 (Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

The Albanian singer performed at Worthy Farm in 2017 and had been tipped to perform with Elton John on Sunday. However, John has claimed that she missed his epic Glastonbury headliner set due to a “long-standing commitment in New York”.

Story continues

Harry Styles

Current odds: 7/1

The former One Direction star Harry Styles was rumoured to be playing at Glastonbury this year (PA)

The former One Direction star was rumoured to be a surprise guest at Elton John’s set on Sunday given that he had a free date during his European tour. However, this did not materialise.

However, one of his hit songs did grace the festival, with Rick Astley covering As It Was during his Saturday set.

Madonna

Current odds: 3/1

Madonna’s 40th-anniversary Greatest Hits tour is set to begin on July 15 (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The Queen of Pop Madonna has incredibly never performed at Glastonbury. However, rumours are rife that her time could come in 2024, especially in light of Emily Eavis’s comments about female headliners.

Her 40th anniversary Greatest Hits tour is set to begin on July 15, 2023 and her current schedule is free of June commitments.

Rihanna

Current odds: 2/1

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl in February 2023 (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Another Glastonbury virgin is the Barbadian singer Rihanna. However, there are widespread rumours that she could follow in the footsteps of pal Beyoncé in 2011 and set the Pyramid Stage alight with hits including Please Don’t Stop the Music and Umbrella.

The 1975

Current odds: 6/1

The band playing in Chile. Could they make their way to Somerset for 2024? (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The pop band is at the start of its US tour and is still very much at the forefront of Glastonbury 2024 rumours. The group has not played Glastonbury since 2016 and the odds are in its favour for another appearance in 2024.

Foo Fighters

Current odds: 9/2

The Foo Fighters rocked the stage this year (Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP)

The American rockers sparked rumours that they could return in 2024 after their incredible set this year when lead singer Dave Grohl shouted at the end: “We usually sing this song as a goodbye because we don’t like saying goodbye because if you come back, we’ll come back.”

Sam Fender

Current odds: 5/1

British singer-songwriter Sam Fender (PA Wire)

The British star, who filled St James’ Park Stadium in his hometown of Newcastle earlier this month, is surely ready to perform on Glastonbury’s biggest stage again.

He performed on Pyramid Stage in 2022 and, with his third album on the way, could 2024 be the year he comes back to Somerset?

The outsiders

As well as the favourites, OddsChecker has also named the following outsiders for a Glastonbury 2024 headline slot.

Aerosmith

Odds: 25/1

Green Day

Odds: 21/1

Foals

Odds: 40/1

One Direction

Odds: 33/1

The Killers

Odds: 33/1