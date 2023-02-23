Could growing celery in rewetted peatland help fight climate change?

Jeremy Plester
·1 min read

Could celery help fight climate change? Peatlands in lowland Britain have been drained for agriculture and releasing carbon for years, but paludiculture, or wet farming, aims to rewet drained peatland and grow crops that can tolerate high water levels. In Greater Manchester, the local wildlife trust is growing celery on bogland that was drained for farming, leaving a small relic of old peat below the surface. The drains and ditches of the old field were blocked up, the water table allowed to rise 10cm to 50cm below the surface, preventing the peat releasing its carbon, while celery has been planted – a crop that tolerates wet conditions.

In the Fens, cattail bulrushes are being grown in rewetted old peat, then harvested and processed as fireproof insulation for housing, biodegradable food packaging, and as compost for commercial growers. The plants also clean up excess nutrients from the water they grow in and help store water. At the Great Fen in Cambridgeshire, a paludiculture trial is growing sphagnum moss. This is highly absorbent and naturally antiseptic, and was used as bandages in the first world war. The top of the moss can even be turned into a substitute for peat compost for growing seedlings.

Latest Stories

  • Before and after photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

    Recent storms in California have replenished reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not let images of seemingly abundant water levels fool them.

  • Hands found in stomach of shark suspected of killing Australian tourist, officials say

    The tourist was a “beloved husband and father,” his family said.

  • Packing for Spring Break 2023? Shop Free People's new swim collection today

    Spring Break 2023 is coming up and Free People launched a new FP Beach Swim collection just in time. Shop new FP bathing suits and swimwear today.

  • Claims of 'unusually large shark fin' off Cornwall coast rubbished by expert

    Concern has spread on social media over the sighting, but an expert tells Yahoo News UK it isn't what people think.

  • Adorable Baby Elephant Brothers Test the Waters of First Bubble Bath

    Tukada, a four-month-old baby Asian elephant at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, had his first bubble bath on Saturday, February 11.Yaad, Tukada’s twin, “preferred to stay on dry ground” as his brother splashed around in an inflatable pool.Video posted by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which they said was captured on Saturday, shows Tukada slipping and sliding in the bubble bath as Yaad watches.The zoo noted that “knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won’t be long before Yaad joins in the fun!” Credit: Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Cancellations mount, power outage risk grows as snow, ice blast Ontario

    A winter storm rolling over southern Ontario will make roads dangerously icy and could lead to widespread power outages.

  • Major Ontario storm threatens widespread power cuts, travel disruptions

    A high-impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected

  • French tourist came to Yukon for a 'real Canadian winter,' and fell through the ice

    A French tourist in Whitehorse defied the odds last week when she fell through thin ice into a lake, several times, and still managed to pull herself out of the water to safety, unharmed. "I was super lucky. I know that if you don't drown, you get hypothermia and that's the other danger," said Raphaële Meignen. Meignen's misadventure began when she rented a car in Whitehorse to go do some solo exploring during a month-long stay with a friend. Visiting Yukon offered a chance to see a "real Canadi

  • Extreme cold warning issued as freezing temperatures grip Edmonton

    The city is urging Edmontonians to brace for extreme cold weather with temperatures expected to remain in the minus-20s today and Thursday, with wind chill values making it feel like –40 C. The extreme cold warning is in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park — and for all of northern Alberta and much of the southeastern portion of the province, including the Lloydminster and Coronation areas. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Wednesday. Temperatures will dip to

  • Snow hits parts of B.C. Tuesday, cold expected to remain through the week

    A quickly descending Pacific frontal system brought frigid temperatures and snow to British Columbia Tuesday evening, with cold weather expected to remain until Friday. In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam, Burnaby Mountain and parts of the Fraser Valley have already seen some snow overnight on Tuesday. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C

  • Brace for difficult travel in Ontario with two punch storm of ice and snow

    A major winter storm will strike southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, bringing significant ice accretion that threatens commutes and power lines, as well as heavy snow to some regions.

  • Widespread weekend snow likely to blanket B.C.’s South Coast

    Frigid air and a moisture-laden low will bring widespread snowfall to the South Coast this weekend.

  • Calgary, southern Alberta under extreme cold warning

    Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Calgary, along with the rest of the province. The weather agency issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying temperatures are expected to feel like -40 C with the wind chill in Calgary and southern Alberta over the next three days. The wind chill index is an approximate measure of how cold it feels during chilly, windy weather. The figures are based on the effects of wind velocity and low temperature on skin. "The wind chill may modera

  • Scuba Divers Rescue Banjo Shark Caught on Metal Post

    Scuba divers swimming off the coast of Victoria, Australia, rescued a Banjo shark caught on a metal post, with footage of the sea creature shared to Instagram on February 22.Jules Casey, who frequently posts underwater footage to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, shared video of the rescue, which occurred while diving at Rye Pier.“On our way back from the artificial reefs known as Elsa’s Reef we found a Banjo Shark needing our help,” Casey said.The Ray had been “trying to eat the bait from a fisherman’s hook” when it “became trapped on one of the metal posts marking the way to the Reef.”“It would appear the fisherman was not attending to his rod because he wasn’t trying to pull on his line, which made the rescue much easier for us,” Casey continued.“One very large hook had pierced her lip but as soon as I was able to remove it she was free to go”. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful

  • Why scientists want to bring extinct animals back from the dead

    The dodo bird and woolly mammoth are gone — at least for now

  • Large winter storm set to hit southern Ontario

    Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his latest storm forecast. Depending on where you live, the storm will bring freezing rain, ice pellets, a messy mix, or just snow beginning on Wednesday.

  • Snow Blows Across Central Arizona as Winter Storm Pummels Region

    Strong wind blew snow across parts of northern and central Arizona on Wednesday, February 22, as a winter storm hit the area.This footage was captured by Sharron Bordoff Crabb, who said she recorded it from her home in Prescott on Wednesday morning.Damaging winds and falling snow would continue in the area throughout Wednesday and would impact travel, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Sharron Bordoff Crabb via Storyful

  • Poland to develop 1st nuclear power plant with Westinghouse

    Poland and the Westinghouse Electric Company signed a deal Wednesday for pre-design cooperation on the central European nation’s first nuclear power plant using the American company's technology. Poland’s minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski signed the deal in Warsaw during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • We live in mountain lion country. Here’s how to coexist with big cats | Opinion

    “They are typically shy and will often avoid humans if given the chance,” writes SLO’s city biologist.