'It could be a game which starts things for him for him in a Spurs shirt'

Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner celebrates scoring his side's equaliser against Crystal Palace

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas was impressed with the attitude of Timo Werner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, despite him needing to "clean up his finishing".

"Werner's had a reasonable start in a Spurs start," Jenas told Match of the Day.

"I thought Palace was his best game. I think he's got great attitude, since he's arrived he's shown that.

"He's a willing runner, he's got pace to burn. The one question mark that has always surrounded him is the end product. Can he provide assists, can he score goals?

"He's just not quite feeling comfortable or looking comfortable [in front of goal]."

Werner missed a big chance in the first half when he was clean through on goal but failed to round Palace keeper Sam Johnstone, but Jenas was impressed with his resilience as he went on to score the equaliser.

"That could have knocked his confidence. He could, at that point, have thought: 'Here we go again.' But he didn't," Jenas added.

"He's not predictable in those wide areas, sometimes he goes wide, sometimes he goes to the line. He has to clean up on the finishing, striking the ball, putting it in the back of the net.

"If he can start a full season and get eight to 10 for the season, that's all anybody's really asking of him now.

"He kept going, his attitude was great. He stuck one in the back of the net.

"It could have been one of those games which starts things for him in a Spurs shirt."

