Could we get a free Xbox Game Pass? Microsoft considers free games for players who watch ads

Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft is focusing on younger people who play games on their phones

Gamers have felt the squeeze this year as prices for major games, consoles and gaming subscriptions have all risen.

But, help could be on the horizon for players on a budget. Microsoft is reportedly toying with offering free game streaming to those willing to watch ads.

The strategy, as laid out by Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart last month, went largely unnoticed until it was spotted by tech news sites TweakTown and Windows Central.

"For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren't console-first, you can say, 'hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?'" Mr Stuart said at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

Subscribers to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass can already play games over the internet but the company has not made an official announcement about a free tier. However, there were rumblings in December 2022 that Microsoft was exploring a cheaper Game Pass subscription that came with ads.

It also already doles out freebies to customers who use its apps and software as part of its Microsoft Rewards programs. These include points for playing games on console and PC that can be exchanged for free access to Game Pass.

On the other hand, Mr Stuart’s comments from the same event about bringing Game Pass to PS5 and other platforms were recently shot down by Xbox chief Phil Spencer. So, maybe we should take the latest revelations with a grain of salt.

Still, at the very least, the executive’s comments offer an insight into Microsoft’s push to expand Game Pass.

Mr Stuart went on to explain that the target customers were younger gamers who played on their phones. Notably, mobile gamers are already accustomed to seeing ads in free-to-play games. Much like social media users, these players are generally willing to accept advertisements in exchange for a free service.

What’s more, Microsoft now has a stake in the lucrative mobile gaming market thanks to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which owns Candy Crush.

But ads aren’t just limited to games on small screens. Many gamers don’t bat an eye when they see billboards in sport titles like the Fifa games, mainly because they add to the realism.

Then there are the immersive product placements ushered in by the likes of Fortnite and Roblox. These free-to-play games allow players to purchase designer outfits, attend concerts, and even visit branded worlds.

Maybe it’s just a matter of time till more console titles come with ads. Both Microsoft and Sony are said to be working on tools to put ads in free-to-play games.

Needless to say, they will concerns about ads appearing next to violent or mature content; the issue of tracking users outside games, especially children; and the prospect of irking players.

Still, if that is the general direction of travel, it would be good if gamers got some added incentives in return for their attention.