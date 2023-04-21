You could be eligible to receive part of a $725 million Facebook settlement. Here’s how

If you have a Facebook account, you could be eligible for a share of $725 million.

Its parent company, Meta, is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the popular social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be shared with third parties without permission during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Associated Press reported.

So users around the country who have had an account at any time since 2017 can now apply for a portion of the settlement. It’s unclear how much money each eligible account holder will get, but you can submit a claim online through a website for the lawsuit or by mail.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to file a claim

You must submit a valid claim online or mail in a completed print form to:

Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation c/o Settlement Administrator1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210Philadelphia, PA 19103. All claims must be submitted or postmarked by Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT.

When will I get paid?

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept 7, 2023. Payments will be distributed if the judge overseeing the case grants final approval of the settlement and after any appeals are resolved.

How much money can I get from the Facebook settlement?

The amount of money each individual will receive depends on how long they had a Facebook account and how many total valid claims are submitted.