Could The Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Dynavax Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$452m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Dynavax Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dynavax Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Dynavax Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Dynavax Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dynavax Technologies. The company's largest shareholder is State Street Global Advisors, Inc., with ownership of 11%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds about 9.9% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

