Are you drinking enough water?

Water helps you stay healthy, avoid dehydration and reduces your risk of getting a hangover. Staying well hydrated could also help slow aging, according to a recently published study by the National Institutes of Health.

Here’s a drinking water FAQ guide:

Drinking water: How much do you need?

While you might not realize it, much of our body is made up of water. Our bodies lose water every day as we breathe, sweat and do other activities. And just like a gas tank, sometimes you need to refuel your body with food and water.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends men consume around 8-12 cups (2-3 liters) of fluids daily and women around 6-9 cups (1.5-2.2 liters). However, it’s worth noting that not everyone needs the same amount of water. It can vary by person.

“Your size, metabolism, location, diet, physical activity and health all factor into how much water you need,” said Cleveland Clinic preventive medicine specialist Roxanne B. Sukol in a blog post.

You also don’t need to hit that fluid count with water alone. Certain foods and drinks, like milk, juice, and herbal teas can also help with your daily fluid.

Water-rich foods such as watermelon, strawberries, oranges, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, lettuces, spinach, bell peppers and zucchini can also hydrate you as well as provide key vitamins and nutrients such as potassium, which helps muscles to contract and supports normal blood pressure.

Oranges are good to eat for keeping you hydrated and they have high levels of potassium, which helps muscles to contract and supports normal blood pressure.

So, how many cups of water should someone try to drink a day?

In general, four to six cups of water is good for healthy people, and if you’re exercising or outside on a really hot day, two to three cups of water per hour will do the trick, according to Harvard Medical School. However, keep in mind that the amount of water you may need varies, so speak with your doctor if you have questions.

You’ll generally know if you’re drinking enough fluids if you rarely feel thirsty and if your urine is colorless or light yellow, the Mayo Clinic says.

Story continues

And if you want to get fancy with your water, add lemon or lime juice to it. While not everyone likes the flavor, the citrus fruits have health benefits too.

Can drinking water slow aging?

Possibly. That’s what a recently published study by the National Institutes of Health in eBioMedicine suggests. The study found that adults who stay well-hydrated appear to be healthier, develop fewer chronic conditions and live longer.

The study, which looked at health data gathered from 11,255 adults over a 30-year period, looked at links between serum sodium levels — which increase when a person has less fluid in their body — and various health indicators.

Researchers learned adults with higher serum sodium levels were more likely to develop chronic conditions like heart and lung disease and showed “signs of advanced biological aging than those with serum sodium levels in the medium ranges,” according to the institute. They were also more likely to die younger.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” Natalia Dmitrieva, a study author and researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, said in a statement.

However, researchers noted in a news release that the study doesn’t “prove a causal effect” and that “randomized, controlled trials are necessary to determine if optimal hydration can promote healthy aging, prevent disease, and lead to a longer life. However, the associations can still inform clinical practice and guide personal health behavior.”

Can you drink too much water?

While it doesn’t happen often, sometimes drinking too much water can cause problems, and we’re not talking about frequent toilet visits.

“Normal kidneys can release up to a quart of fluid every hour. If you drink more than that, you’ll retain the excess water in your body, which causes a condition known as hyponatremia and can be hazardous to your health,” Joseph G. Verbalis, the chief of the endocrinology and metabolism division at Georgetown University, told The Washington Post in October 2022.

Hyponatremia is a condition caused by lower than normal sodium levels in a person’s blood. Often, it’s caused by a person having too much water or fluids in their body. It can sometimes be caused by certain illnesses and medications. If diagnosed, your doctor will create a treatment plan.