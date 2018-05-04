Could Dover be where Chevrolets find speed? DOVER, Del. Kyle Larsons blistering-fast 158.103-mph lap put him on the pole for Sundays AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway — and also marked the first non-restrictor plate pole for Chevrolet this season. At this point in the season last year, Larson had nabbed a pole and started first three times …

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Larson‘s blistering-fast 158.103-mph lap put him on the pole for Sunday‘s AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway — and also marked the first non-restrictor plate pole for Chevrolet this season.

At this point in the season last year, Larson had nabbed a pole and started first three times (with rain washing away qualifying efforts at 2017‘s Martinsville and Bristol spring races).

“We‘ve always qualified good here, have yet to get a pole and raced well here and have yet to get a win, so maybe we‘ll get both out of the way this weekend,” Larson told FS1 after nabbing the top spot.

Chevrolet‘s quest for speed has yet to be fully successful this year with drivers like Larson and seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson still searching for their first wins in the new Camaro ZL1. Through 10 races this season, only Austin Dillon’s Daytona 500 win featured a Chevrolet in Victory Lane.

But Dover is a place where the Chevrolets could flex their muscle; the “bowtie” has won seven of the last 10 races at the Monster Mile, with Johnson accounting for four of those wins and reaching Victory Lane in this race last season. Larson and fellow Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott, who will start sixth, also ranked 1-2 in the second round of qualifying.

Larson attributed his first pole of the season to the strides his team has made this season.

“Our team‘s been working really hard to make our cars better and better,” he said. “Each race we‘ve gone to, they‘ve been excited about the race cars that they‘ve brought to the track because they‘ve been steps in the right direction of more downforce or whatever. So, it‘s cool to see it really paying off with us getting the pole. It‘s still a long weekend left; starting up front is a very important thing here, it can get tough to pass and all that. …

“Looking forward to practice tomorrow, get some laps in race trim and see what we got for Sunday.”