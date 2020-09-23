Could The Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of UK£1.6b, Domino's Pizza Group is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Domino's Pizza Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Domino's Pizza Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Domino's Pizza Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Domino's Pizza Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 9.2% of Domino's Pizza Group shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Capital Research and Management Company is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Browning West LP is the second largest shareholder owning 9.2% of common stock, and Liontrust Investment Partners LLP holds about 9.0% of the company stock.

