Could The CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
CrossFirst Bankshares is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$516m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CrossFirst Bankshares.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CrossFirst Bankshares?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that CrossFirst Bankshares does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CrossFirst Bankshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
CrossFirst Bankshares is not owned by hedge funds. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.9% of shares outstanding. First Security Bancorp, Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.8% of the company stock.
A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of CrossFirst Bankshares
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
I can report that insiders do own shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$35m worth of the US$516m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 44% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over CrossFirst Bankshares. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CrossFirst Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing here.
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
