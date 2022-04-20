Could Cooling the Planet Through Geoengineering Lead to More Disease Outbreaks?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miriam Fauzia
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change
CDC
CDC

Climate change is here to stay unless there’s a concerted, global effort to stop it. But, as it turns out, not all efforts to calm Earth’s sizzling temperatures are created equal. Some might actually end up harming huge swaths of the world’s population in unanticipated ways.

In a new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, an international team of researchers found that while geoengineering—a catchall term for using new technologies and strategies to intentionally manipulate the planet’s environment—may cool the planet, these approaches run the risk of allowing the parasitic disease malaria to run amok and put a billion people around the world at risk of infection. It’s the first study of its kind to consider what would happen to public health if geoengineering is deployed at a large scale—and raises cautionary alarms for using emerging technology to solve the planet’s climate change woes.

Traditionally, there are two techniques that make up the core of geoengineering: removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere so its role as a greenhouse gas is minimized; and solar radiation management (SRM), in which particles are injected into the sky to shield Earth from the sun and help the planet cool down. Carbon removal is seen as the more pragmatic and reasonable option, whereas SRM is speculative and may create more climate problems than it solves.

The UN’s Latest Climate Report Is a Final Warning for Action

There’s also the concern of what effects SRM could have on human health, particularly infectious diseases like malaria, which have largely been missing from the climate change conversation, Colin Carlson, an environmental scientist at Georgetown University Medical Center who led the new study, told The Daily Beast.

“The optimal temperature for malaria is 25 degrees [Celsius],” he said. “So if you were to do this sort of [geoengineering] indiscriminately to try to bring the temperature down without really thinking about doing it carefully, you basically might cool the tropics more than you meant to and more than the present day.”

Carlson and his team found that indeed appeared to be the case. They used computer modeling to simulate two future scenarios for Earth’s climate with either medium or high levels of global warming. Both scenarios were run under trials where SRM was implemented or not.

In the scenario where there was high global warming and SRM strategies were deployed, there were about a billion more people potentially at risk for malaria—likely because of these cushy lower temperatures the parasite prefers.

Strangely enough, the risk of the infectious disease (which is spread by infected mosquitoes) in these scenarios shifted between different regions. For instance, the simulations showed that SRM may substantially reduce the risk of malaria in the Indian subcontinent but in countries of Southeast Asia, the risk was increased. In computer models where there were medium levels of global warming but no SRM, increased malaria risk shuffled from West Africa to East Africa. But if you throw in SRM, this risk is reversed entirely.

“There are weird nuances layered on top of the biology,” Carlson said, explaining that malaria risk isn’t exactly one-to-one but contingent on various, enmeshed factors like how different types of malaria have varying optimum temperatures or the impact of population density in a region.

An Ancient Protein Could Keep Our Crops Alive During a Searing Future Climate

This doesn’t mean for sure a billion people will get malaria if we decide to move forward with geoengineering. What it does urge is a risk-benefit analysis—whether the health risks of an overheated planet trump a cooler planet that may allow infectious diseases to thrive.

“What we tried to do with the study [is show] there’s a systematic way we think about infectious disease and climate,” said Carlson. “We have the tools, we have the models, we have a method, and here’s what the process looks like. We have to do the math. If the math is in favor of geoengineering, then great. But we can’t just assume this solves the health impacts of climate change.”

If geoengineering methods like SRM are put into action, Carlson hopes we start making predictions and preparing now for any inevitable health crises, making sure the supply and allocation of life-saving treatments are available to regions plagued by malaria and other infectious diseases like dengue fever, Ebola virus, and even COVID-19.

“The core message here is that a world that is too hot for malaria is not a world we can live in. But a world with geoengineering is not the same as a world without climate change,” he said. “We know what our homework is on climate—we have to stop greenhouse gas emissions—but if we can fund scientific work and fund local health agencies to plan for some of these unusual scenarios, I think it will do a lot of good in the long run.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des